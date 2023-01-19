Candidates who qualified for Mableton’s municipal elections during the first day of the three-day qualification period

This evening Cobb Elections posted a list of candidates who, on the first day, qualified to run for Mableton city council offices in the March 21 special elections.

This election will form the first elected body for the new City of Mableton, comprising a mayor and six council members.

So far two people qualified in District 3, six in District 4, three in District 5 and one in District 6. Qualifying will be open for two more days.

The Courier omitted the email and phone numbers of candidates, but for those who provided that information, it is publically available by going to the original PDF on the elections website.

OFFICE NAME OCCUPATION DATE QUALIFIED ADDRESS WEBSITE City Council, District 3 Paul Chukelu Physician 01/18/23 Not Provided Not Provided City Council, District 3 Barry Tyler Krebs Sales 01/18/23 6083 Brookdale Lane, Mableton, GA 30126 N/A City Council, District 4 Patricia J. Auch Analytical Chemist/Regulatory Affairs 01/18/23 Not Provided Not Provided City Council, District 4 Cassandra Lynn Brown IT Sales 01/18/23 5883 Brookmere Park Drive Not Provided City Council, District 4 Heidi Dasinger Business Development Manager 01/18/23 Not Provided heidi4mableton.com City Council, District 4 Shanequa E. Moore Chief Executive Officer 01/18/23 766 Sylvania Trail SE, Mableton, GA 30126 Not Provided City Council, District 4 Brian Patrick Business Owner 01/18/23 767 Creek Glen Road, Mableton, GA 30126 www.electbrianpatrick.com City Council, District 4 Robb Pendleton Associate Casting Director 01/18/23 Not Provided robbpendletoncitycouncil.com City Council, District 5 Cheryl Davis State of Georgia 01/18/23 5446 Burrus Lane, Mableton, GA 30126 Not Provided City Council, District 5 TJ Ferguson IT Sales Architect 01/18/23 PO Box 1276, Mableton, GA 30126 tj4mableton.com City Council, District 5 Stephanie Joy Loose Certified Public Accountant 01/18/23 1295 Bellemeade Circle SW, Mableton, GA 30126 Not Provided City Council, District 6 Debora Herndon Legal Practice Specialist 01/18/23 Not Provided Not Provided

Cobb Elections described the status as follows of the candidates on the list as follows:

“The candidates listed above have filed NOTICE OF CANDIDACY & AFFIDAVIT to qualify for the March 21, 2023 City of Mableton Special Election as of 5:00 p.m. this 18th day of January 2023.”