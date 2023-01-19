Hot Topics

Candidates who qualified for Mableton’s municipal elections during the first day of the three-day qualification period

TOPICS:
a screenshot of the six districts in Mableon, with 1,2,3 to the south, 4, 5, 6 to the north

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 18, 2023

This evening Cobb Elections posted a list of candidates who, on the first day, qualified to run for Mableton city council offices in the March 21 special elections.

This election will form the first elected body for the new City of Mableton, comprising a mayor and six council members.

So far two people qualified in District 3, six in District 4, three in District 5 and one in District 6. Qualifying will be open for two more days.

Advertisement

The Courier omitted the email and phone numbers of candidates, but for those who provided that information, it is publically available by going to the original PDF on the elections website.

OFFICENAMEOCCUPATIONDATE QUALIFIEDADDRESSWEBSITE
City Council, District 3Paul ChukeluPhysician01/18/23Not ProvidedNot Provided
City Council, District 3Barry Tyler KrebsSales01/18/236083 Brookdale Lane, Mableton, GA 30126N/A
City Council, District 4Patricia J. AuchAnalytical Chemist/Regulatory Affairs01/18/23Not ProvidedNot Provided
City Council, District 4Cassandra Lynn BrownIT Sales01/18/235883 Brookmere Park DriveNot Provided
City Council, District 4Heidi DasingerBusiness Development Manager01/18/23Not Providedheidi4mableton.com
City Council, District 4Shanequa E. MooreChief Executive Officer01/18/23766 Sylvania Trail SE, Mableton, GA 30126Not Provided
City Council, District 4Brian PatrickBusiness Owner01/18/23767 Creek Glen Road, Mableton, GA 30126www.electbrianpatrick.com
City Council, District 4Robb PendletonAssociate Casting Director01/18/23Not Providedrobbpendletoncitycouncil.com
City Council, District 5Cheryl DavisState of Georgia01/18/235446 Burrus Lane, Mableton, GA 30126Not Provided
City Council, District 5TJ FergusonIT Sales Architect01/18/23PO Box 1276, Mableton, GA 30126tj4mableton.com
City Council, District 5Stephanie Joy LooseCertified Public Accountant01/18/231295 Bellemeade Circle SW, Mableton, GA 30126Not Provided
City Council, District 6Debora HerndonLegal Practice Specialist01/18/23Not ProvidedNot Provided

Cobb Elections described the status as follows of the candidates on the list as follows:

“The candidates listed above have filed NOTICE OF CANDIDACY & AFFIDAVIT to qualify for the March 21, 2023 City of Mableton Special Election as of 5:00 p.m. this 18th day of January 2023.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles