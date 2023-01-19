Candidates who qualified for Mableton’s municipal elections during the first day of the three-day qualification period

This evening Cobb Elections posted a list of candidates who, on the first day, qualified to run for Mableton city council offices in the March 21 special elections.
This election will form the first elected body for the new City of Mableton, comprising a mayor and six council members.
So far two people qualified in District 3, six in District 4, three in District 5 and one in District 6. Qualifying will be open for two more days.
The Courier omitted the email and phone numbers of candidates, but for those who provided that information, it is publically available by going to the original PDF on the elections website.
|OFFICE
|NAME
|OCCUPATION
|DATE QUALIFIED
|ADDRESS
|WEBSITE
|City Council, District 3
|Paul Chukelu
|Physician
|01/18/23
|Not Provided
|Not Provided
|City Council, District 3
|Barry Tyler Krebs
|Sales
|01/18/23
|6083 Brookdale Lane, Mableton, GA 30126
|N/A
|City Council, District 4
|Patricia J. Auch
|Analytical Chemist/Regulatory Affairs
|01/18/23
|Not Provided
|Not Provided
|City Council, District 4
|Cassandra Lynn Brown
|IT Sales
|01/18/23
|5883 Brookmere Park Drive
|Not Provided
|City Council, District 4
|Heidi Dasinger
|Business Development Manager
|01/18/23
|Not Provided
|heidi4mableton.com
|City Council, District 4
|Shanequa E. Moore
|Chief Executive Officer
|01/18/23
|766 Sylvania Trail SE, Mableton, GA 30126
|Not Provided
|City Council, District 4
|Brian Patrick
|Business Owner
|01/18/23
|767 Creek Glen Road, Mableton, GA 30126
|www.electbrianpatrick.com
|City Council, District 4
|Robb Pendleton
|Associate Casting Director
|01/18/23
|Not Provided
|robbpendletoncitycouncil.com
|City Council, District 5
|Cheryl Davis
|State of Georgia
|01/18/23
|5446 Burrus Lane, Mableton, GA 30126
|Not Provided
|City Council, District 5
|TJ Ferguson
|IT Sales Architect
|01/18/23
|PO Box 1276, Mableton, GA 30126
|tj4mableton.com
|City Council, District 5
|Stephanie Joy Loose
|Certified Public Accountant
|01/18/23
|1295 Bellemeade Circle SW, Mableton, GA 30126
|Not Provided
|City Council, District 6
|Debora Herndon
|Legal Practice Specialist
|01/18/23
|Not Provided
|Not Provided
Cobb Elections described the status as follows of the candidates on the list as follows:
“The candidates listed above have filed NOTICE OF CANDIDACY & AFFIDAVIT to qualify for the March 21, 2023 City of Mableton Special Election as of 5:00 p.m. this 18th day of January 2023.”