Registration open for the second annual Noonday Shanty 5K and 10K

The Town Center Community Alliance issued the following press release about the second annual Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K.

January 24, 2023 – Kennesaw, Ga. — The Town Center Community announced open registration for the second annual Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K. Managed by Orion Racing, the Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K offers two race lengths and is the first USA Track and Field-certified race to take place on the Noonday Creek Trail.

The event also features an updated 10K course for 2023, rerouted based on runner feedback, and offers a great way to enjoy the outdoors while supporting future greenspace and trail projects in the Town Center area.

“After last year’s huge success and remarkable turnout, we’re excited to bring this event back to the community and create an opportunity for people to experience Town Center in a different way,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of community for the Town Center Community. “Town Center is more than retail and commercial properties with more than eight miles of walking trails, multiple public art installations, and several parks and greenspaces throughout the district.”

Participants will experience scenic views, wetlands, bird habitats and public art along the Noonday Creek Trail as well as other Town Center attractions like Aviation Park, Cobb International Airport, and Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

Participants of all skill levels are welcome to join. Registration for participants and volunteers can be found at this website.

Top sponsors for this event include Avonlea Apartments, Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, Print Graphics, Son & Sons and Walton Communities Apartment Homes. Sponsorships for this event are still available by contacting jennifer@towncentercid.com.

About Noonday Creek Trail

The Noonday Creek Trail was envisioned in 2000 by the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) as a way to repurpose underused greenspace and provide alternative modes of transportation and recreation to reduce carbon emissions. The 10- to 12-foot-wide paved trail was completed in 2014 and spans seven miles connecting the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park’s visitors center to the Bells Ferry Trailhead through the heart of Town Center. The trail winds along Noonday Creek through forested areas, under highway overpasses and along roadsides to provide an integral connection in Cobb County’s network of trails. Today, nearly 13,000 visitors use Noonday Creek Trail each month and it features the first bikeshare program by a community improvement district in the state.

About the Town Center Community

Town Center Community is comprised of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) and its nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance.

The Town Center CID, established in 1997, is focused on safety, beautification, economic growth, and infrastructure improvements within the district. For larger infrastructure projects, the CID leverages its funding to complete the critical first steps like planning, studies, and initial concept design that make projects more competitive for federal, state, and local funding.

Established in 2015, the Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on bringing quality-of-life improvements and programs to the Town Center Community. The Alliance is run by a board of directors and relies on donations from the public, community partners, corporate sponsors, and the Town Center CID to fully fund and develop projects and programs. From public art and aesthetic fixtures to small parks and bikeshare, the Alliance helps attract businesses and residents to the area, boost economic development and shape a sense of community.

Together, the Town Center CID and the Alliance work to make Town Center Community one of the most accessible, prosperous and exciting areas in Metro Atlanta.

For more information, please visit http://www.towncentercid.com/.