Georgia gasoline prices continue to surge upward on crude oil prices

Georgia gasoline prices continue to rise, in keeping with the national trend.

According to AAA, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.39 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, 14 cents more than a week ago, 67 cents more than a month ago, and $3.00 more than a year ago. The rise in crude oil prices is the major cause of the higher pump prices, and if demand continues to grow, prices are likely to increase further.

“Georgians continue to take a punch at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The rise in crude oil prices continues to be the major culprit for higher pump prices nationwide. Unfortunately, we cannot predict how high gas prices will rise this week, therefore, drivers are encouraged to follow AAA money-saving tips listed below. ”

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash vs. a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.39, the same as the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com .

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 9 cents to $3.50.

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.05 to 8.14 million barrels a day last week.

“Although winter storms at the end of 2022 have contributed to tighter supply, the mild winter this month may have led to more drivers getting behind the wheel, pushing pump prices higher.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.7 million barrels to 232 million barrels. Rising gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to higher pump prices.

“If demand continues to grow, drivers will likely see pump prices increase this week.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”