Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County: line of severe storms headed our way; wind advisory issued; possible isolated tornados

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Thursday, January 12 due to a line of severe storms headed our way. There is also a wind advisory in effect.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

“.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

“A severe line of storms is expected to move across Georgia this

afternoon into this evening. The main threats will be damaging

wind gusts up to 60 mph, several isolated tornadoes, and frequent

lightning.

“A wind advisory has also been issued from 11 am to 11 pm to

account for strong wind gusts from 30-40 mph ahead of the line

which could also bring down trees and powerlines, before storms

begin.

“.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…

“Light snow showers are expected in extreme north Georgia which

could lead to light accumulations of a quarter to a half inch in

higher elevations and a dusting in the lower elevations.”

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).

In other words isolated means a few showers, scattered means the showers are likely to cover 30 to 50 percent of the affected region.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach,

Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

