Hot Topics

Fatal accident on I-75 near Bells Ferry Road

TOPICS:
Image of I-75 road sign in article about lane closuresI-75 emblem (public domain image from the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD))

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 22, 2023

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal traffic accident that took place this morning, February 22, 2023, at around 5:30 a.m. on I-75 northbound near the Bells Ferry Road overpass.

The public information release described the incident as follows:

The initial on-scene investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Toyota Sienna minivan, forty-three-year-old Blanca Manriquez-Rodriguez of Chattanooga, TN, lost control of her vehicle.  The minivan struck the right guardrail, flipped over it, and tumbled down a large embankment toward Bells Ferry Lane.  Blanca’s husband, forty-five- year-old Edgar Perez was the front passenger.  Edgar was ejected during the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Manriquez-Rodriguez was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator N. St. Onge at 770-794-5352.

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles