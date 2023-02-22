Fatal accident on I-75 near Bells Ferry Road

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal traffic accident that took place this morning, February 22, 2023, at around 5:30 a.m. on I-75 northbound near the Bells Ferry Road overpass.

The public information release described the incident as follows:

The initial on-scene investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Toyota Sienna minivan, forty-three-year-old Blanca Manriquez-Rodriguez of Chattanooga, TN, lost control of her vehicle. The minivan struck the right guardrail, flipped over it, and tumbled down a large embankment toward Bells Ferry Lane. Blanca’s husband, forty-five- year-old Edgar Perez was the front passenger. Edgar was ejected during the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Manriquez-Rodriguez was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator N. St. Onge at 770-794-5352.