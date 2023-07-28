Fatal collision on Fontaine Road in Mableton

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Fontaine Road east of Floyd Road in Mableton.

The accident took place yesterday, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 3:41 p.m.

According to investigators, a black 2015 Nissan Altima operated by Baraa Abdulmonem, 22, of Alpharetta was traveling eastbound on Fontaine Road east of Floyd Road while a blue 2018 Nissan Maxima operated by a 36-year-old Lithia Springs woman was traveling westbound on Fontaine Road east of Floyd Road.

For reasons not known to investigators, the Nissan Maxima failed to maintain its travel lane, and crossed over into the eastbound lane.

The Nissan Maxima began traveling westbound in the eastbound travel lane, where the front of the Nissan Maxima collided with the front of the Nissan Altima.

Abdulmonem was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. After arriving at the hospital, Abdulmonem died of his injuries. His next of kin has been notified of his death.

The driver of the other car was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with minor injuries.

This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest

We also withhold names of survivors in traffic incidents when it is uncertain whether charges will be filed]

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”