Three-vehicle collision in Powder Springs leads to one person dead, one injured

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP Unit) is investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision that occurred Thursday, June 29, at 12:10 p.m.

The incident occurred within the Powder Springs city limits, and the Powder Springs Police Department requested that the Cobb STEP Unit conduct the investigation.

According to investigators a 2015 Brown Hyundai Elantra driven by a 26-year-old Powder Springs man was turning onto southbound Old Lost Mountain Road from Richard D. Sailors Parkway, when it collided with a 2015 Gray Toyota Corolla driven by a 54-year-old Dallas, Georgia man who was traveling east on Richard D. Sailors Parkway in the left travel lane.

The Toyota then collided with a 2017 White Ford Mustang driven by a 29-year-old Hiram woman traveling east on Richard D. Sailors Parkway in the right travel lane.

The Toyota then crashed into a metal pole for the overhead traffic signals.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The operator of the Ford Mustang was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai did not require medical treatment at the scene.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

The investigation of the accident continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”