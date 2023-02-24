Man sentenced for firing shots into Mableton apartment

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. announced that a Cobb County man was sentenced for firing shots into an apartment in Mableton on Riverside Parkway. No one was injured in the attack.

Javan Isles, 22, pled guilty on February 22, 2023 to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of firearm during commission of a felony after being charged in July 2022 following an incident involving gunshots being fired at a Kingsley Village apartment in Mableton. Isles was sentenced by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Sonja N. Brown to 5 years in prison followed by 7 years on probation and given first-offender treatment.

The public information release from the DA’s office described the incident as follows:

“On July 5, 2022, Cobb County Police were dispatched to a call about gun shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had advised that he had been shot at by someone in a black Mazda SUV at his apartment located at Kingsley Village in Cobb County, Georgia.

“The victim also let officers know that this had been the second time he was shot at on that day. No one was struck in either shooting, and no one in the apartment buildings had been injured. After reviewing video surveillance, the black Mazda SUV was identified and stopped the next morning by uniformed patrol officers.

“The vehicle was impounded, and a search warrant was executed for the vehicle. Detectives located a 9 mm shell casing, and after additional review of surveillance footage and interviews, it was determined that Javan Isles was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle during the shooting. Isles was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

“Isles admitted during an interview with police that he had learned that his brother, who had gang affiliations, had been shot at earlier in the day. Isles admitted that he had made the decision to retrieve a firearm, went looking for the victim and shot at him after seeing what he believed to be a long object in the victim’s hand. It was later determined after a review of video footage that the victim was not armed during the incident.“

During the plea proceedings, Judge Brown commented, “Whether there are arguments, indifferences and tensions between the victims and the defendant, there were innocent people. As bad as this is, the thought that this could have been worse is frightening. This is a consequence to an action. Every action has a consequence. One decision we make can change the course of our life.”