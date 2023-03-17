Rolling southbound lane closures on I-285 overnight Sunday between Paces Ferry Road and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will be installing multiple lane closures on Interstate 285 (I-285) in Cobb and Fulton counties this overnight Sunday.

The closures are related to an upcoming construction project on I-285 from Collier Drive, just north of the I-285/I-20 interchange, to Paces Ferry Road.

From 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 to 5 a.m. Monday morning, alternating double right or double left lanes will be closed on I-285 southbound between Paces Ferry Road and I-20 in two-mile increments to complete the project and ensure safety for workers and drivers.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.