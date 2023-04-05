Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “Is this a good pose? I want it perfect because I need a loving family to adopt me!”

The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a small-sized male white/brown terrier.
The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Remember, in adopting a pet you are bringing a new family member into your household, so only do it if you are looking for a forever feline partner.
Name: (901)
Animal ID: 643664
Cage #: 901
Species: DOG
Gender: INTACT MALE
Breed: TERRIER
Breed Type: MIXED BREED
Color: WHITE/BROWN
Coat: SHORT HAIR
Age: 2 YEARS
Health: GOOD
Weight: 18 lbs.
Ears: PRICKED
Tail: LONG
Size: SMALL
Status: IN SHELTER
Eligible for Adoption: Apr 12, 2023
Behavioral Characteristics
Temper: SWEET
Intake Information
Date Acquired: Apr 4, 2023
How Acquired: STRAY
Kennel #: COBB COUNTY ANIMAL
Section: OVER
Unit: A
Address: –
City: MARIETTA
Shelter Status: ACTIVE
Adoption procedures
Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:
“To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
“We have been appointment only for adoption visitation and owner surrenders since the spring of 2020.
“No appointment is required for strays that are found by citizens, for citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim. Shelter staff will still be available to book appointments and answer questions from citizens by calling (770) 499-4136 during business hours (Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-4:30.p.m.).
“View pets available for adoption and schedule an appointment anytime. Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.”