Explore vintage garden plants at Marietta’s annual Root House plant sale this Saturday

The annual Root House Plant Sale will take place on April 29th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and offer a selection of vintage and native Georgia plants, seeds, and gardening books, along with small batch botanical products such as lotions, soaps, bath teas, and bath soaks.

There are also discounted prices for items remaining in the last half-hour of the sale. The Root House was certified as an official “Georgia Grown” Agritourism Site in 2021 and the gardens feature plants available in Georgia during the 1860s.

“All plants are sold first-come, first-served, so I definitely suggest that folks plan to arrive right at 9:00 a.m. if they want the best selection,” said Cobb Landmarks Executive Director Trevor Beemon. “If you’re looking for good deals, we usually mark down whatever’s remaining the last half-hour of the sale,” Beemon said.

“There just isn’t much left by then,” he said.

About the William Root House

The William Root House is a rare antebellum Marietta house that was built in about 1845 and was the home of William Root and his wife Hannah.

William Root was a druggist who was born in Philadelphia. He moved to Marietta in 1839 to open a drug and general store.

He married Hannah Simpson a year later, and they built the house at what is now Church and Lemon streets.

It was later moved to face Lemon Street and was owned by William Root until 1886.

Afterward, it had a series of owners and went into steady decline, and in the 1940s was split into apartments.

By the 1980s, the house was in serious disrepair and scheduled for demolition.

A preservation effort began, and in 1989 Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society bought the house and moved it to its current location at 80 North Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA 30060.