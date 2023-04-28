Weekend lane closures on I-75 between Akers Mill and Terrell Mill roads in Cobb County

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced lane closures on I-75 betwee Akers Mill and Terrell Mill roads.

The GDOT press release described the scope and schedule of the work as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) contractors will install lane closures on Interstate 75 (I-75) overpasses in Cobb and Fulton Counties this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on six bridge and overpass locations on I-75, I-85, I-675 and State Route (SR) 400 in Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

“Weather and on-site conditions permitting, these are the scheduled closures from 10 p.m. on Friday, April 28 until 5 a.m. on Monday:

Four right lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound between Akers Mill Road and Terrell Mill Road, and

Three left lanes will be closed on I-75 southbound between North Avenue and Irwin Street.

“These closures will help ensure safety of work crews and drivers as crews perform maintenance and preservation activities to the bridge structure, including co-polymer overlay and joint replacements. This $1.6 million project is scheduled for completion in spring 2023.”

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.

“And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.