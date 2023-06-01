Battery Atlanta releases extensive list of events for June, 2023

Summer is in full force at The Battery Atlanta this June, with an unstoppable lineup of events. The weather is just right for the return of family-favorite Farmers Markets and the Wellstar Family Series on the Plaza Green. The Braves Country 5K will take runners through the area and end right on the field at Truist Park before participants head to the stands for the Atlanta Braves game. Crowd favorite Jazz Brunch is back again this month at C. Ellet’s every Saturday and Sunday, and Coca-Cola Roxy has an electric lineup of artists performing this month, including the Pixies and EDM favorite, Two Friends.

Outdoor Activities:

Farmers Markets

Away Game Sundays, from 1-4 p.m.

Farmers Markets are back at The Battery Atlanta starting June 4. Shop from a wide variety of local vendors selling prepared foods, farm-fresh produce, artisanal bread and baked goods, wellness products and more. Hang out with friends, catch the away game on the Georgia Power Pavillion screen and check out the fan-favorite petting zoo at every market. New for 2023, allow us to introduce the Bark Market – a fun section of the Farmers Market focused solely on your furry friends. Shop treats, accessories and more during every Farmers Market this summer!

The Wellstar Family Series

The Battery Atlanta is pleased to announce the return of the Wellstar Family Series featuring free programming on the Plaza green for families with children of all ages to enjoy. From Tennis on the Turf to a Teddy Bear Clinic, this summer’s fun kicks off June 6.

USTA’s Tennis on the Turf

Tuesday, June 6, 13 and 27 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

USTA’s Tennis on the Turf will be onsite with three mini tennis nets for free play, tennis lessons and games, led by two professional tennis instructors. This activity is recommended for ages 4-10, and children will be further divided by age groups. Parents are not required but encouraged to play too! Registration details can be found here.

Small Bites Adventure Club

Wednesday, June 7 from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Join us on the Plaza Green for a kid-friendly hands-on cooking class with Wellstar Pediatrics in partnership with Small Bites Adventure Club! Children ages 4-12 are invited to roll up their sleeves and create a delicious snack: Rowdy Ranch and Zucchini! Children will also practice safe knife skills and explore new techniques to become adventurous eaters. Every child will leave with a recipe card and sticker. Registration details can be found here.

Kidokinetics

Thursday, June 8, 22 and 29 from 10 a.m. – noon

Kids of all ages are invited to an engaging sports fitness program with Kidokinetics! Following a group warmup, kidos are split by age groups for (3) 15-minute sessions learning unique sports like pickleball, scoops, and many more. The basic concepts of a variety of sports will be introduced in a safe, non-competitive environment ensuring children of every level or ability are learning values such as teamwork, sportsmanship, and self-confidence. Walkups are welcome, but guarantee equipment by pre-registering through Kidokinetics.

Small Bites Adventure Club

Wednesday, June 7 from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Join us on the Plaza Green for a kid-friendly hands-on cooking class with Wellstar Pediatrics in partnership with Small Bites Adventure Club! Children ages 4-12 are invited to roll up their sleeves and create a delicious snack: Rowdy Ranch and Zucchini! Children will also practice safe knife skills and explore new techniques to become adventurous eaters. Every child will leave with a recipe card and sticker. Registration details can be found here.

Science Kids

Wednesday, June 14 from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Science Kids is bringing the zaniest science fun with The ATOM, a one-hour scientific presentation for kids of all ages. A wide variety of mind-blowing experiments with kid crowd participation is made to keep kids thinking long after the show is over! These visually exciting shows are also safe and interactive to reward kid curiosities. All experiments use non-toxic household products. No registration is required and though the show is designed to best fit ages 4-12, there is no age limit.

Teddy Bear Clinic, Accompanied by Health Place

Wednesday, June 21 from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

An up-to-date list of restaurant and retailer happenings is available on the website. Details and hours of operation are subject to change.

