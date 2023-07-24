Despite low local demand, Georgia gasoline prices continue to rise over past week

Despite low demand locally, which would normally cause prices to fall, gasoline prices in Georgia have continued to rise over the past week.

According to the weekly report from AAA, the average gas price in Georgia has gone up compared to last week, with an average price of $3.36 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

This is 9 cents more than a week ago, 7 cents more than a month ago, but still 55 cents less than the price a year ago. It now costs an average of $50.40 to fill a 15-gallon tank, which is almost $8.50 less than last year.

“Despite another week of lackluster demand for gasoline, Georgia pump prices continued to rise,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The primary reason is higher crude oil prices, which have recently increased to the mid-$70s per barrel.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.396, a few cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 3 cents to $3.59 (subject to change overnight).

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.76 to 8.86 million barrels a day last week.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell from 219.5 to 218.4 million barrels. With supplies tight, if demand climbs, pump prices will follow suit.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”