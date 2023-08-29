Cobb County Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Rape and Child Molestation

John Galczynski, 68, has been found guilty of rape and related charges by a Cobb County jury, announced Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr.

Superior Court Judge Kimberly A. Childs sentenced Galczynski to life in prison, followed by an additional 69 years. The defendant will also serve one year of probation upon completion of his prison sentence.

The case against Galczynski dates back to February 2021 when the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit received a distressing report from a minor child. The child, whose identity remains anonymous, disclosed to her therapist that she had been sexually assaulted.

In her interview with detectives, the victim said that her relative had repeatedly raped and molested her over a prolonged period, starting when she was just five years old.

The acts of abuse were said to have taken place at Galczynski’s residence in Marietta, GA.

During the trial, the jury was presented with testimony from another woman who said she had also been a victim of Galczynski’s.

The woman testified that she had been molested and raped by the defendant between the ages of 11 and 19.

Based on the evidence presented, the 12-person jury swiftly reached a guilty verdict on one count of rape, one count of child molestation, and one count of incest.

Throughout the trial process, a therapy dog named Rose, or “Rose the Comfort Dog,” accompanied the young victim, offering her support. The presence of Rose and her handler, Angela Thorne, proved invaluable in helping to ease the emotional distress experienced by the victim.

Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Raynor prosecuted the case.

After sentencing, ADA Raynor remarked, “The defendant repeatedly abused the victim when she was just 5 years old and forced her to do unspeakable things to him.”

“This child gave powerful testimony at trial, which allowed the jury to see the pattern of abuse and hold Mr. Galczynski accountable for his crimes,” she said. “The hard work of law enforcement, SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, and this jury ensured this predator cannot victimize any more children.”

Galczynski was represented by attorney Noah Pines throughout the trial and sentencing process.