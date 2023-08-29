Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, August 29, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, with a high near 86 degrees.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are expected, with an overnight low of around 70 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. High near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 89.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-07-01 96 73 84.5 4.4 0 2023-07-02 93 73 83 2.8 0.61 2023-07-03 89 72 80.5 0.2 0.01 2023-07-04 92 73 82.5 2.1 0 2023-07-05 88 75 81.5 1 0 2023-07-06 93 73 83 2.4 0 2023-07-07 92 74 83 2.4 T 2023-07-08 92 72 82 1.3 0 2023-07-09 91 71 81 0.2 0.19 2023-07-10 87 70 78.5 -2.3 0.73 2023-07-11 90 71 80.5 -0.4 0 2023-07-12 92 74 83 2 T 2023-07-13 92 74 83 2 0 2023-07-14 93 75 84 3 0 2023-07-15 93 77 85 3.9 0 2023-07-16 94 73 83.5 2.4 0 2023-07-17 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2023-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 T 2023-07-19 94 76 85 3.8 T 2023-07-20 96 74 85 3.8 T 2023-07-21 94 72 83 1.8 0.13 2023-07-22 87 71 79 -2.2 0.05 2023-07-23 92 72 82 0.8 0 2023-07-24 93 72 82.5 1.2 0 2023-07-25 95 71 83 1.7 T 2023-07-26 96 76 86 4.8 0 2023-07-27 97 75 86 4.8 0 2023-07-28 94 77 85.5 4.3 0.01 2023-07-29 98 77 87.5 6.3 0 2023-07-30 94 75 84.5 3.3 0 2023-07-31 97 74 85.5 4.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 29, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 88 98 in 1990 70 in 1986 Min Temperature M 70 76 in 2021 55 in 1992 Avg Temperature M 78.8 85.0 in 1951 65.0 in 1986 Precipitation M 0.13 2.64 in 1952 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 14 20 in 1951 0 in 1986 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 92.7 89.1 96.6 in 2007 81.0 in 1879 Avg Min Temperature 73.2 71.4 75.4 in 2007 65.8 in 1967 Avg Temperature 82.9 80.3 86.0 in 2007 74.0 in 1967 Total Precipitation 4.70 4.03 10.02 in 1920 0.02 in 1925 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1944 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 508 443 616 in 2007 269 in 1967 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.1 75.0 77.9 in 2012 69.1 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 58.5 55.7 58.5 in 2017 49.9 in 1940 Avg Temperature 67.8 65.3 68.1 in 2012 60.1 in 1940 Total Precipitation 31.74 34.51 53.45 in 1920 19.42 in 2007 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1944 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1741 1621 1930 in 2011 1028 in 1961

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-28

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-28

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-08-28

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-27

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-26

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”