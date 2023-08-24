Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Thursday, August 24

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region for Thursday, Aug 24, 2023 due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in north Georgia.

Starting tomorrow, Friday August 25, hazardous heat could become a concern as the heat index climbs past 100 again.

What is in the statement?

The hazardous weather outlook gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

A couple of isolated storms could develop this afternoon across

North GA and drift south into the evening. Brief heavy downpours,

lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with any storms which

develop. The overall severe risk remains low at this time.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…

Hazardous heat could become a concern again Friday, Saturday and

Sunday as heat index values climb back into the 100 to 108 degree

range. Heat Advisories may become necessary for a portion of the

region during this period. If you have outdoor activities planned,

be prepared to take measures to mitigate the risk of heat related

illnesses.

Thunderstorms chances will then gradually rise through early next

week, with the most widespread activity anticipated Monday and

Tuesday. At this time the risk for severe weather remains low.

What is the difference between “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).

In other words isolated means a few showers, scattered means the showers are likely to cover 30 to 50 percent of the affected region.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

