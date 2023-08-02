Marietta’s Art in the Park returns for its 37th year

Art in the Park, an annual event held in Glover Park on historic Marietta Square, is set to return for its 37th year September 2 to 4, 2023, promising an even bigger and better experience.
With an expanded footprint and over 200 artists, this fine art festival is the only one of its kind in Cobb County, Georgia.
Attendees can look forward to a variety of attractions including the Chalk Spot, Children’s Art Alley, live music, and more.
Anticipating a crowd of over 50,000, Art in the Park serves as a major fundraiser for the Marietta Business Association, benefiting the local community.
Here are the features in this year’s festival, reprinted from the Marietta website:
ARTIST MARKET
This year will be the festival’s largest fine art Artist Market to date, welcoming 200 professional artists working in a variety of mediums, such as acrylic, glass, jewelry, oil, pastel, photography, pottery, textiles, watercolor, woodworking and more. Artists are invited by an independent jury of art professionals, and all art is handcrafted. Visitors will have the chance to talk with the artists, watch demonstrations and get to know the work they are purchasing. Artists also offer attendees the opportunity to commission pieces.
CHALK SPOT
A longtime favorite among younger attendees, Chalk Spot is an interactive street art display for children that benefits the Marietta High School Visual Arts Department. At Chalk Spot, kids have the chance to make a 3-ft. square space on a closed street their masterpiece with a box of sidewalk chalk and sheer imagination. Chalk Spot takes place on Saturday, Sept. 2 only, and the art remains on display throughout the weekend (weather permitting). Advance registration is not necessary, but supplies are limited. The participation fee is $10.
CHILDREN’S ART ALLEY
As an additional effort to celebrate creativity among young festival attendees, Art in the Park features the Children’s Art Alley, a free, interactive “make and take” area ready for hours of fun.
EATING & DRINKING
With a variety of eateries within and adjacent to Marietta Square, Art in the Park attendees will have plenty of options for dining. Beer, wine, soft drinks and water are sold throughout the festival.
LIVE MUSIC
Art in the Park offers attendees the chance to relax and enjoy live music throughout the weekend. Visitors can head to the gazebo, bring a blanket or chairs, and listen to an excellent lineup of performances by local singer/songwriters. All live music performances at Art in the Park are free to enjoy. Live music at Art in the Park is sponsored by the North Georgia State Fair.
NEIGHBORHOOD
There is plenty to do and see in the historic Marietta Square and surrounding streets in addition to visiting the Art in the Park offerings. Visitors can peruse the surrounding shops and boutiques, museums, galleries, the self-guided Walking Art Tour of Marietta presented by the Marietta Arts Council.
For more information visit the announcement on the Marietta website.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau
|Marietta city, Georgia
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.7%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|21.8%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.2%
|Female persons, percent
|49.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|53.4%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|32.3%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.6%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.9%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|4.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|46.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2678
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.6%
|Housing
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$310,100
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,856
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$526
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,145
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|24148
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|77.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|23.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|95.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|86.6%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|88.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.3%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|20.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|67.2%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|61.2%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|264544
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1584232
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1129407
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1976915
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$33,875
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|28.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$59,594
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$36,112
|Persons in poverty, percent
|14.1%
|Businesses
|All firms, 2012
|10501
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|4934
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|4186
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|4286
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|5502
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|1015
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|8663
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08