Marietta’s Art in the Park returns for its 37th year

Art in the Park, an annual event held in Glover Park on historic Marietta Square, is set to return for its 37th year September 2 to 4, 2023, promising an even bigger and better experience.

With an expanded footprint and over 200 artists, this fine art festival is the only one of its kind in Cobb County, Georgia.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of attractions including the Chalk Spot, Children’s Art Alley, live music, and more.

Anticipating a crowd of over 50,000, Art in the Park serves as a major fundraiser for the Marietta Business Association, benefiting the local community.

Here are the features in this year’s festival, reprinted from the Marietta website:

ARTIST MARKET

This year will be the festival’s largest fine art Artist Market to date, welcoming 200 professional artists working in a variety of mediums, such as acrylic, glass, jewelry, oil, pastel, photography, pottery, textiles, watercolor, woodworking and more. Artists are invited by an independent jury of art professionals, and all art is handcrafted. Visitors will have the chance to talk with the artists, watch demonstrations and get to know the work they are purchasing. Artists also offer attendees the opportunity to commission pieces.

CHALK SPOT

A longtime favorite among younger attendees, Chalk Spot is an interactive street art display for children that benefits the Marietta High School Visual Arts Department. At Chalk Spot, kids have the chance to make a 3-ft. square space on a closed street their masterpiece with a box of sidewalk chalk and sheer imagination. Chalk Spot takes place on Saturday, Sept. 2 only, and the art remains on display throughout the weekend (weather permitting). Advance registration is not necessary, but supplies are limited. The participation fee is $10.

CHILDREN’S ART ALLEY

As an additional effort to celebrate creativity among young festival attendees, Art in the Park features the Children’s Art Alley, a free, interactive “make and take” area ready for hours of fun.

EATING & DRINKING

With a variety of eateries within and adjacent to Marietta Square, Art in the Park attendees will have plenty of options for dining. Beer, wine, soft drinks and water are sold throughout the festival.

LIVE MUSIC

Art in the Park offers attendees the chance to relax and enjoy live music throughout the weekend. Visitors can head to the gazebo, bring a blanket or chairs, and listen to an excellent lineup of performances by local singer/songwriters. All live music performances at Art in the Park are free to enjoy. Live music at Art in the Park is sponsored by the North Georgia State Fair.

NEIGHBORHOOD

There is plenty to do and see in the historic Marietta Square and surrounding streets in addition to visiting the Art in the Park offerings. Visitors can peruse the surrounding shops and boutiques, museums, galleries, the self-guided Walking Art Tour of Marietta presented by the Marietta Arts Council.

For more information visit the announcement on the Marietta website.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

Population, Census, April 1, 2020 60972 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 56579 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.7% Persons under 18 years, percent 21.8% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2% Female persons, percent 49.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 53.4% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 4.7% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 2678 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.6% Housing Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 44.0% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $310,100 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,856 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $526 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,145 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 24148 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.39 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 77.9% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 23.7% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 95.1% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 86.6% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 88.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 44.0% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.3% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 20.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.2% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 61.2% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 264544 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1584232 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1129407 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1976915 Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c) $33,875 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 28.5 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $59,594 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $36,112 Persons in poverty, percent 14.1% Businesses All firms, 2012 10501 Men-owned firms, 2012 4934 Women-owned firms, 2012 4186 Minority-owned firms, 2012 4286 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 5502 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 1015 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 8663 Geography Population per square mile, 2010 2451.4 Land area in square miles, 2010 23.08