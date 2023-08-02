Hot Topics

Marietta’s Art in the Park returns for its 37th year

TOPICS:
An artists pallet with brushes and smears of paint

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 2, 2023

Art in the Park, an annual event held in Glover Park on historic Marietta Square, is set to return for its  37th year September 2 to 4, 2023, promising an even bigger and better experience. 

With an expanded footprint and over 200 artists, this fine art festival is the only one of its kind in Cobb County, Georgia. 

Attendees can look forward to a variety of attractions including the Chalk Spot, Children’s Art Alley, live music, and more. 

Anticipating a crowd of over 50,000, Art in the Park serves as a major fundraiser for the Marietta Business Association, benefiting the local community.

Advertisement

Here are the features in this year’s festival, reprinted from the Marietta website:

ARTIST MARKET    

This year will be the festival’s largest fine art Artist Market to date, welcoming 200 professional artists working in a variety of mediums, such as acrylic, glass, jewelry, oil, pastel, photography, pottery, textiles, watercolor, woodworking and more. Artists are invited by an independent jury of art professionals, and all art is handcrafted. Visitors will have the chance to talk with the artists, watch demonstrations and get to know the work they are purchasing. Artists also offer attendees the opportunity to commission pieces. 

CHALK SPOT    

A longtime favorite among younger attendees, Chalk Spot is an interactive street art display for children that benefits the Marietta High School Visual Arts Department. At Chalk Spot,  kids have the chance to make a 3-ft. square space on a closed street their masterpiece with a box of sidewalk chalk and sheer imagination. Chalk Spot takes place on Saturday, Sept. 2 only, and the art remains on display throughout the weekend (weather permitting). Advance registration is not necessary, but supplies are limited. The participation fee is $10.

CHILDREN’S ART ALLEY

As an additional effort to celebrate creativity among young festival attendees, Art in the Park features the Children’s Art Alley, a free, interactive “make and take” area ready for hours of fun.

EATING & DRINKING    

With a variety of eateries within and adjacent to Marietta Square, Art in the Park attendees will have plenty of options for dining. Beer, wine, soft drinks and water are sold throughout the festival. 

LIVE MUSIC     

Art in the Park offers attendees the chance to relax and enjoy live music throughout the weekend. Visitors can head to the gazebo, bring a blanket or chairs, and listen to an excellent lineup of performances by local singer/songwriters. All live music performances at Art in the Park are free to enjoy. Live music at Art in the Park is sponsored by the North Georgia State Fair.

NEIGHBORHOOD    

There is plenty to do and see in the historic Marietta Square and surrounding streets in addition to visiting the Art in the Park offerings. Visitors can peruse the surrounding shops and boutiques, museums, galleries, the self-guided Walking Art Tour of Marietta presented by the Marietta Arts Council.

For more information visit the announcement on the Marietta website.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia
Population, Census, April 1, 202060972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent21.8%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.2%
Female persons, percent49.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent53.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)32.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.6%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.9%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent4.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent46.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202678
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$310,100
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,856
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$526
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,145
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024148
Persons per household, 2016-20202.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202077.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202023.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202086.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202088.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.0%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent20.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.2%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202061.2%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)264544
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1584232
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1129407
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1976915
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$33,875
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202028.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$59,594
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$36,112
Persons in poverty, percent14.1%
Businesses
All firms, 201210501
Men-owned firms, 20124934
Women-owned firms, 20124186
Minority-owned firms, 20124286
Nonminority-owned firms, 20125502
Veteran-owned firms, 20121015
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20128663
Geography
Population per square mile, 20102451.4
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles