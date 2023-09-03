Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, September 3, 2023

Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling September 3, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, September 3, 2023, with a high near 87 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 65 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMax TempMin TempAverageDepature from normPrecipitation
2023-08-01967384.53.30
2023-08-02917482.51.40
2023-08-03927382.51.40.23
2023-08-049173820.9T
2023-08-0596748540
2023-08-06967183.52.51.07
2023-08-079371821.10.26
2023-08-08887280-0.9T
2023-08-09896979-1.80.03
2023-08-10876978-2.80.16
2023-08-119072810.30.65
2023-08-12947383.52.90.82
2023-08-139472832.40
2023-08-149676865.50.01
2023-08-15907381.51.10.63
2023-08-16866776.5-3.80
2023-08-17876877.5-2.70
2023-08-18906979.5-0.70
2023-08-19897481.51.40
2023-08-2092728220
2023-08-21967585.55.70
2023-08-229676866.30
2023-08-239381877.40
2023-08-249676866.50
2023-08-259880899.60
2023-08-269977888.80
2023-08-279777877.9T
2023-08-2893738340.84
2023-08-29907381.52.70.08
2023-08-30857178-0.70.46
2023-08-31886878-0.50

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, September 3, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM8798 in 192566 in 1967
Min TemperatureM6976 in 192158 in 1967
Avg TemperatureM78.086.5 in 192562.0 in 1967
PrecipitationM0.131.52 in 19180.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M03 in 19670 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M1322 in 19250 in 1967
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature84.086.996.0 in 195771.3 in 1967
Avg Min Temperature70.569.474.0 in 199357.3 in 1887
Avg Temperature77.378.184.5 in 201164.8 in 1967
Total Precipitation0.000.374.95 in 18980.00 in 2023
Total Snowfall0.00.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth00 in 20230 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)004 in 19670 in 2023
Total CDD (base 65)254059 in 20114 in 1967
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.375.278.1 in 201269.4 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature58.856.058.8 in 202350.3 in 1940
Avg Temperature68.065.668.3 in 201260.5 in 1940
Total Precipitation32.2835.1553.63 in 192020.72 in 2007
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)0011 in 19860 in 2023
Total CDD (since Jan 1)180916882022 in 20111050 in 1967

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-02
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-02
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-09-02
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-02
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-02

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

Looking for a US ‘climate haven’ away from heat and disaster risks? Good luck finding one

Extreme Heat Is Particularly Hard On Older Adults, And An Aging Population And Climate Change Are Putting Ever More People At Risk

How Climate Change Intensifies The Water Cycle, Fueling Extreme Rainfall And Flooding – The Northeast Deluge Was Just The Latest

Republicans’ Anti-ESG Attack May Be Silencing Insurers, But It Isn’t Changing Their Pro-Climate Business Decisions

KSU Professor Awarded NSF Grant To Study Effects Of Climate Change On Farming Communities In Iceland And Greenland

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

