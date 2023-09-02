Section of Spring Hill Parkway near Vinings and Cumberland Mall collapses

Cobb County announced on August 29 that the storms this past week caused a portion of Spring Hill Parkway near Vinings to collapse, and the road is closed south of Cumberland Boulevard. It might be closed for as much as a month, according to the county website.
Spring Hill Parkway is in the Cumberland area just west of and roughly parallel to I-285. It is south of Cumberland Boulevard, and immediately west of Vinings.
The Cobb County website posted the following information about the collapse of the road and the closure
- Cobb DOT is working with a contractor to design a repair to the section of the roadway that failed last night during heavy rains.
- A corrugated metal pipe that directed a stream under the road collapsed, causing Spring Hill Pkwy to cave in. Crews will monitor the roadway during the next day or two while engineering a solution and hope to start repair work by the end of the week.
- The work could take two to three weeks to complete, possibly as long as a month if weather interferes.
- There are detours available from the north and south in the meantime. Signs are being placed in the area to direct traffic. No homes or apartments are cut off.
About Vinings
Vinings in a Census Designated Place (CDP) in unincorporated Cobb County.
It is adjacent to the West Paces Ferry part of Buckhead, separated from that affluent City of Atlanta neighborhood by the Chattahoochee River.
The name “Vinings” originated with the Western & Atlantic assistant engineer who organized the construction of the railroad line that is still a major feature of the community. His name was William H. Vining, and the “s” was added because the overall project was called “Vining’s Bridge,” and the depot was called “Vining’s Station.”
Modern-day Vinings is an affluent community built around a commercial node at the intersection of Paces Ferry and Paces Mill roads.
Here are a few quick facts about the Vinings CDP from the U.S. Census Bureau:
|Population
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|12581
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|9734
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|5.2%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|12.4%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|12.7%
|Female persons, percent
|50.6%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|56.1%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|28.1%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|5.1%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.2%
|Two or More Races, percent
|8.0%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|6.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|54.1%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2017-2021
|793
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2017-2021
|12.4%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2022, (V2022)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2017-2021
|35.6%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2017-2021
|$531,100
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2017-2021
|$2,659
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2017-2021
|$876
|Median gross rent, 2017-2021
|$1,493
|Building permits, 2022
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2017-2021
|7012
|Persons per household, 2017-2021
|1.82
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2017-2021
|73.5%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2017-2021
|12.6%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2017-2021
|98.7%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2017-2021
|97.0%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021
|99.2%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021
|70.6%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2017-2021
|2.8%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|12.0%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|79.3%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|72.1%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|67826
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|179459
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|D
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|246643
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|NA
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|24.1
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021
|$86,932
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021
|$78,648
|Persons in poverty, percent
|3.3%
|BUSINESSESBusinesses
|Total employer establishments, 2021
|X
|Total employment, 2021
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2021 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2020-2021
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2020
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|491
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|252
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|288
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|361
|GEOGRAPHYGeography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|4024.6
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3110.8
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|3.13
|Land area in square miles, 2010