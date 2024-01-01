1 dead and 1 seriously injured in a chain-reaction collision on I-75 at Cumberland Blvd

According to a public information release from Office S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a multi-vehicle pileup on I-75 that involved five vehicles and resulted in one death and one serious injury.

The collisions occurred early this morning on I-75 Northbound, just south of Cumberland Boulevard, at about 3 a.m.

Investigators report that a silver 2012 Honda Civic driven by a 32-year-old Smyrna man was heading north on I-75 approaching Cumberland Boulevard.

A blue 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan, operated by 32-year-old Marietta man was also traveling north on I-75 approaching Cumberland Boulevard.

Advertisement

The left side of the Honda hit the right side of the Volkswagen. Both vehicles went into a spin and came to a rest. The Marietta man exited his vehicle to check on the driver of the Honda and was hit by a 2022 Kia K5 driven by a 42-year-old Morrow woman.

A red 2017 Toyota Highlander and a 2003 Dodge Dakota pulling a flatbed trailer were also in what became chain-reaction collisions.

The Marietta man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Smyrna man was transported to Grady Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota and his female passenger were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with minor injuries.

None of the other people involved in the collisions were injured.

This collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. “They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. “They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.