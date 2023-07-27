Pedestrian killed on Cityview Drive in Mableton

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating pedestrian death in Mableton.

The victim was Troy Bracy, 61, of Atlanta.

The incident took place on Cityview Drive just east of the intersection with Golden Pine Road, a little before 11:30 p.m. yesterday evening, July 26.

Investigators determined that Bracy was walking in the roadway in the eastbound lane of Cityview Drive when an 18-year old Mableton man driving a black 2006 GMC Sierra struck Bracy.

Advertisement

Bracy died on the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

The driver was not injured.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest

We also withhold names in traffic incidents when it is uncertain whether charges will be filed]

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”