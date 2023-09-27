Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Cobb weather September 27: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling September 27, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, with a high near 76 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 60 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph. 

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph. 

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMax TempMin TempAverageDepature from normPrecipitation
2023-08-01967384.53.30
2023-08-02917482.51.40
2023-08-03927382.51.40.23
2023-08-049173820.9T
2023-08-0596748540
2023-08-06967183.52.51.07
2023-08-079371821.10.26
2023-08-08887280-0.9T
2023-08-09896979-1.80.03
2023-08-10876978-2.80.16
2023-08-119072810.30.65
2023-08-12947383.52.90.82
2023-08-139472832.40
2023-08-149676865.50.01
2023-08-15907381.51.10.63
2023-08-16866776.5-3.80
2023-08-17876877.5-2.70
2023-08-18906979.5-0.70
2023-08-19897481.51.40
2023-08-2092728220
2023-08-21967585.55.70
2023-08-229676866.30
2023-08-239381877.40
2023-08-249676866.50
2023-08-259880899.60
2023-08-269977888.80
2023-08-279777877.9T
2023-08-2893738340.84
2023-08-29907381.52.70.08
2023-08-30857178-0.70.46
2023-08-31886878-0.50

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, September 27, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM8197 in 201962 in 1937
Min TemperatureM6276 in 201944 in 1940
Avg TemperatureM71.786.5 in 201955.0 in 1940
PrecipitationM0.134.89 in 20040.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M010 in 19400 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M722 in 20190 in 2001
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature85.284.393.7 in 192576.3 in 1924
Avg Min Temperature67.566.473.7 in 192559.0 in 1967
Avg Temperature76.375.383.7 in 192568.1 in 1967
Total Precipitation1.293.4014.26 in 1888T in 1984
Total Snowfall0.00.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth00 in 20230 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)0339 in 19180 in 2023
Total CDD (base 65)300283511 in 1925103 in 1967
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature78.076.078.5 in 201270.1 in 1885
Avg Min Temperature59.556.959.6 in 201951.1 in 1940
Avg Temperature68.866.469.0 in 201961.5 in 1940
Total Precipitation33.5738.1856.81 in 192022.56 in 1931
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)0339 in 19180 in 2023
Total CDD (since Jan 1)208419312422 in 20191149 in 1967

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-26
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-26
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-09-26
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-25
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-25

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

As climate change warms rivers, they are running out of breath – and so could the plants and animals they harbor

Looking for a US ‘climate haven’ away from heat and disaster risks? Good luck finding one

Extreme Heat Is Particularly Hard On Older Adults, And An Aging Population And Climate Change Are Putting Ever More People At Risk

How Climate Change Intensifies The Water Cycle, Fueling Extreme Rainfall And Flooding – The Northeast Deluge Was Just The Latest

Republicans’ Anti-ESG Attack May Be Silencing Insurers, But It Isn’t Changing Their Pro-Climate Business Decisions

KSU Professor Awarded NSF Grant To Study Effects Of Climate Change On Farming Communities In Iceland And Greenland

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

