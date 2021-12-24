Cobb weather December 24

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there should be sunny skies in Cobb County, with a high near 62 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Christmas Day Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.