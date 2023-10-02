Gasoline prices drop over past week, driven by Kemp’s gas tax supension + seasonal reduction in demand

Gasoline prices in Georgia have dropped compared to the previous week, with drivers now paying an average of $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

This is 6 cents lower than last week, 36 cents lower than a month ago, and 7 cents higher than the same time last year.

Filling a 15-gallon tank now costs an average of $48.60, saving Georgia drivers nearly $6.00 compared to a month ago.

“Governor’s Kemp suspension of Georgia’s state gas tax continues to be the driving force lowering gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Georgians continue to benefit at the pump heading into October.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.315, roughly eight cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by 3 cents to $3.81 (subject to change overnight).

“The slow descent is due to the high cost of oil, which is acting like a drogue chute on falling gas prices.

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 8.41 to 8.62 million barrels a day last week; however, it is below last year’s rate of 8.83 million barrels a day during the same week in September 2022.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1 million barrels to 220.5 million barrels.

“Growing supply, amid tepid demand, has pushed prices lower.

“Still, fluctuating oil prices have limited seasonal price decreases typically seen as the country settles into the lower-demand fall-driving season.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”