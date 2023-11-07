Increase in first-year and graduate students drives record enrollment at Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State University distributed the following news release reporting record enrollment for the fall semester of 2023:

Kennesaw State University continues to attract students in record numbers as its Fall 2023 enrollment has reached a historic 45,152 undergraduate and graduate students. It is the fifth consecutive year of growth for Georgia’s third-largest university.

The rise in the number of students represents an increase of 4.4% over Fall 2022, which includes a 4.1% increase in undergraduate and a 7% growth in the number of graduate students attending KSU.

“Kennesaw State’s wide array of programs, increased opportunities for students to engage in research, internships and other experiential learning programs have helped KSU become a school of choice,” said KSU President Kathy Schwaig. “Our commitment to developing career-ready graduates who meet workforce needs benefits our students and the broader community and helps boost the economy in our region and state.”While enrollment has decreased at some institutions across the country, KSU has a steady increase during each of the past five years. As recently as 2018, Kennesaw State had 36,000 students, which grew to 43,000 by 2021, and has reached more than 45,000 in 2023.

Advertisement

Based on the fall enrollment data, the university also welcomed more than 8,600 new freshman and freshman transfer students, a 15.7% increase over last year. The freshman class is the second cohort of the University’s FLIGHT program, which began in 2022 as a way of building a community of students throughout their time at KSU. The FLIGHT27 students – named by their year of expected graduation – began their collective journey during summer orientation sessions and will have opportunities during the next four years to come together in special events on campus.

Reflecting Georgia’s diverse population, this fall the number of first-generation students at KSU – those who have parents or guardians that did not attain a four-year college degree – increased by a little more than 5% and represent more than a third of the total student body (38.3%). Additionally,

International students represent 3.4% of the total student body;

The number of out-of-state students increased by 9.1%;

African American students make up a little more than 26% of the total student body;

Hispanic/Latino students compose close to 15% of the overall enrollment; and

Female (50.6%) and male (49.4%) students are represented nearly equally.

“Kennesaw State has a vibrant campus culture that thrives on having people from different backgrounds sharing their perspectives with one another,” said Schwaig. “It is the cornerstone of our education system as it builds stronger relationships and helps to prepare students for success While enrollment has decreased at some institutions across the country, KSU has a steady increase during each of the past five years. As recently as 2018, Kennesaw State had 36,000 students, which grew to 43,000 by 2021, and has reached more than 45,000 in 2023.in the growing global marketplace.”

While enrollment has decreased at some institutions across the country, KSU has a steady increase during each of the past five years. As recently as 2018, Kennesaw State had 36,000 students, which grew to 43,000 by 2021, and has reached more than 45,000 in 2023.