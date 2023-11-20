Sitka Gear to open store in The Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta announced that Sitka Gear will be opening a location at the complex. It will be on Battery Walk next door to River Street Sweets.

An opening date has not yet been set.



Sitka products have been available at several outdoor product outlets in Cobb County, but this is the third exclusively Sitka store in the U.S., after their home in Bozeman, Montana, and a store in Dallas, Texas.



According to the press release from The Battery Atlanta:

“The new SITKA Gear store at The Battery Atlanta will provide an immersive shopping experience for customers, featuring a wide range of products, including hunting gear, outdoor apparel and accessories. The store’s knowledgeable staff will be available to assist customers in finding the perfect gear for their specific outdoor activities. Updates on the opening date are still to come.”

“The Battery Atlanta has quickly become one of Atlanta’s most sought-after destinations, offering a mix of entertainment, dining and shopping, which made it a no-brainer when deciding where we wanted our next brick-and- mortar store,” said Alley Ray, SITKA Retail Experience Manager. “We are delighted to bring SITKA Products to Braves Country and give Georgia a supreme choice for outdoor and hunting gear.”

“Braves Development Company looks forward to providing Atlantans with a top outdoor apparel and hunting option unlike any other in the state when they visit The Battery Atlanta,” said Executive Vice President of Development, Jeremy Strife. “SITKA Gear will seamlessly blend into our diverse lineup of destinational concepts.”

About the Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta was developed by the Braves organization and other development partners as part of the controversial decision of the Atlanta Braves to move from Turner Field in the City of Atlanta to the stadium that began as SunTrust Park and became Truist Park after SunTrust merged with BB&T to form Truist Park.

As part of the stadium deal, the area surrounding the ballpark was developed as a mixed-use community: The Battery Atlanta.

The Battery Atlanta is located in the Cumberland Community Improvement District area of Cobb County at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, adjacent to Cobb Parkway.

According to its website the complex is 2 million square feet.

The stadium opened in 2017 and anchors the mixed-use development.

The Battery was designed by Wakefield Beasley & Associates, which has since been acquired by Nelson, and includes restaurants, apartments, hotels, retail and office space.