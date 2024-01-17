Georgia Senate commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Lockheed Martin C-130

Photo Credit: Thinh Nguyen, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics
The Georgia Senate passed a resolution commemorating the 70th anniversary of the first flight of the Lockheed Martin C-130, manufactured at the company’s facility in Marietta. The resolution declared 2024 the Year of the Super Hercules. The Super Hercules is the modern C-130J, still manufactured at the Lockheed Martin Marietta facility.
The resolution
Senate Resolution 434
By: Senators Kirkpatrick of the 32nd, Rhett of the 33rd, Setzler of the 37th, Albers of the 56th and Esteves of the 6th
A RESOLUTION
- Commemorating the 70th anniversary of the first flight of the Lockheed Martin C-130
- Hercules transport aircraft; and for other purposes.
- WHEREAS, the General Assembly of the State of Georgia joins citizens across the state, the
- nation, and the world to recognize the Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules transport aircraft,
- which has made a global impact for the past 70 years through military, civil, and
- humanitarian missions; and
- WHEREAS, the Lockheed YC-130 Hercules prototype took its first flight on August 23,
- 1954, and has remained in continuous production ever since; and
- WHEREAS, Lockheed Martin’s Marietta, Georgia, plant has manufactured every production
- C-130 Hercules aircraft, the longest continuous military aircraft production line in world
- history; and
- WHEREAS, more than 2,600 C-130 Hercules aircraft have been produced in Marietta and
- flown by 70 countries across six continents, including all of the armed forces of the United
- States, to deliver help and hope across the world; and
- WHEREAS, Lockheed Martin’s Marietta team members currently produce the C-130J Super
- Hercules, the most advanced Hercules aircraft ever built; and
- WHEREAS, production of the C-130J supports the careers of thousands of Georgians, in
- fields such as advanced manufacturing, engineering, artificial intelligence, data analytics,
- information technology, finance, and operations; and
- WHEREAS, the C-130J Super Hercules is critical to Georgia’s aerospace product portfolio,
- being the state’s top export; and
- WHEREAS, Lockheed Martin continues to support C-130 production by investing in
- Georgia’s secondary education and undergraduate workforce pipelines in science,
- technology, and engineering fields; and
- WHEREAS, Lockheed Martin partners with University System of Georgia and Technical
- College System of Georgia institutions to conduct research and expand access to job ready
- training; and
- WHEREAS, Lockheed Martin is growing its Georgia-based team, including its classified
- workforce, employing more than 6,000 state residents and creating high-tech jobs; and
- WHEREAS, Georgians will proudly continue to produce C-130 aircraft for many years to
- come.
- NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE SENATE that the members of this body
- commemorate the 70th anniversary of the first flight of the Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules
- transport aircraft, acknowledge that the future of the Hercules’ legacy lies with the C-130J
- Super Hercules, and recognize 2024 as the Year of the Super Hercules.
- BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Secretary of the Senate is authorized and directed
- to make an appropriate copy of this resolution available for distribution to Lockheed Martin.
Lockheed Martin and Cobb County
The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.
The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or C-30J brochure for more information).
The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.
The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.