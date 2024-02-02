Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, February 2, 2024

Cobb weather January 29: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 2, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Friday, February 2, 2024, with a high near 65 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 39 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. 

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 60. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. 

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night

Patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday

Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night

Widespread frost, mainly after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday

Widespread frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night

Widespread frost. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday

Widespread frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-01-01503442-3.10
2024-01-02543042-30
2024-01-03473139-5.90.03
2024-01-04533443.5-1.30
2024-01-05533242.5-2.20.17
2024-01-065139450.30.7
2024-01-07513643.5-1.1T
2024-01-08523342.5-2.10.44
2024-01-095440472.52.75
2024-01-10513744-0.50
2024-01-11623548.540
2024-01-125642494.50.22
2024-01-13503140.5-40
2024-01-14583044-0.50
2024-01-15614251.570
2024-01-16461832-12.50.4
2024-01-17391326-18.50
2024-01-18512437.5-70
2024-01-19482737.5-7.10.02
2024-01-20321724.5-20.10
2024-01-21411427.5-17.20
2024-01-22502738.5-6.20
2024-01-23524146.51.70.05
2024-01-24634855.510.60.09
2024-01-25726166.521.51.1
2024-01-26696064.519.40
2024-01-27665761.516.30.46
2024-01-285644504.7T
2024-01-29543946.51.10
2024-01-306133471.4T
2024-01-315640482.3T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 2, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5676 in 201619 in 1917
Min TemperatureM3661 in 19895 in 1917
Avg TemperatureM46.066.0 in 195012.0 in 1917
PrecipitationM0.162.70 in 19960.00 in 2021
SnowfallM0.0T in 19660.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM2 in 19360 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1953 in 19170 in 2016
CDD (base 65)M01 in 19890 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature63.055.573.0 in 201634.5 in 1908
Avg Min Temperature33.036.458.5 in 196911.5 in 1951
Avg Temperature48.045.965.5 in 195024.8 in 1980
Total Precipitation0.000.322.84 in 19730.00 in 2024
Total Snowfall0.00.00.1 in 20070.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth03 in 19360 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)173880 in 19800 in 1950
Total CDD (base 65)001 in 19890 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature53.854.164.9 in 195038.5 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature35.135.747.2 in 195019.9 in 1977
Avg Temperature44.444.956.0 in 195029.4 in 1977
Total Precipitation6.434.9115.82 in 18830.88 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T1.48.4 in 19360.0 in 2020
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)144816552846 in 19771120 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)209 in 19500 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-01
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-01
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-01
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-01
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

