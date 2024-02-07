Marietta police say four suspects in crime spree now in custody, a fifth sought

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department announced that three adults and one juvenile suspected in a multi-jurisdictional crime spree are in custody, and a second juvenile is being sought.

The public information release described the incident in Marietta as follows:

Three adults and two teenagers attempted to bring a crime spree from Dekalb County into Cobb County on Sunday, January 14th. The crew arrived in the city of Marietta in what would later be determined to be a stolen vehicle out of Dekalb. At approximately 5:08 AM, they forced entry into, and damaged (8) vehicles parked at German Auto Repairs, 1540 Roswell Road. They left the first crime scene, and at approximately 5:26 AM, they confronted two people at the entrance to a Motel parking lot at 2360 Delk Road.

The victim, a 43-year-old Marietta man was dropping a friend off at his motel room, when the suspects approached and pointed handguns at the victims, demanding money.

The victim driver attempted to drive off, and several of the suspects opened fire, striking the vehicle 14 times and hitting the victim in the head, but according to the public information release, “miraculously not penetrating his skull.”

McPhilamy wrote, “If not for the seamless cooperation between agencies, these individuals may still be committing acts of violence across metro Atlanta.”

The charges against those arrested were as follows: Felony Attempted Armed Robbery (x2), Felony Aggravated Assault Weapon (x2), Felony Criminal Damage to Property (x8). Additional charges from other agencies will be taken by their corresponding detectives.

