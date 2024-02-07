Marietta Tree Keepers to distribute free trees this Saturday

Do you want to get outdoor exercise, help beautify Marietta, and make practical steps toward healing the environment?

The Marietta Tree Keepers will be handing out free trees at the Marietta Square farmer’s market this Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 9 a.m. until noon.

The following will be available.

• Free tree bareroot seedlings and planting instructions

• Free tree information literature

The announcement on the City of Marietta website described the event as follows:

About the Marietta Tree Keepers

The Marietta Tree Keepers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit volunteer organization. It plants, preserves and protects trees in and around the City of Marietta.

The mission of the Marietta Tree Keepers is described on its website as follows

“Our main strategy is to educate the public about trees; their selection, planting, watering and maintenance.

“We help them to understand the importance of our abundant great trees, which we are fortunate to have in this 180 year old community.

“Where once these trees were cleared for farming, now they are once again threatened by development and road construction.

“We emphasize the many benefits that trees have for our community such as: reducing air and noise pollution, cooling the air, conserving energy and helping to manage our precious water resources, reducing soil erosion, enhancing wildlife habitat and greenspace, not to mention raising property values.”