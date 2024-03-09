Applicants sought for the Marietta Board of Lights and Water

The City of Marietta is seeking applicants to serve on the Marietta Board of Lights and Water’s board of directors. A position is open and needs to be filled.

The powers and duties of the board are described in the Marietta City Charter as follows:

Said Board shall have the power to create, build, operate, and supply water systems, electrical systems, cable television systems, sewer systems, telecommunications systems, be a Georgia regulated Gas Marketer through a Section 5.14 Operating Company, and all other utilities. It shall make all contracts therefor for the city, shall have power to regulate the rates in the city, and shall supply the people of the city with such services at a fair and equitable rate. Advertisement It shall have the power to make any contracts with any other company supplying such services to the city, and to do any and all things necessary to the carrying out of the objects of this article. Said board shall take the proceeds of any bonds sold for the purpose of erecting systems and build and erect such systems to the best advantage of the city, and to this end, if it things best and property, can purchase and acquire any property now owned and operated by any other company.

If you’re interested in being considered for the post, you must fill out an application, along with a biography conveying relevant experience and a letter of interest, and submit it to the City of Marietta Clerk’s Office in person by mail or by email to sguy@mariettaga.gov.

A vote of the City Council fills the post, and they may interview applicants.

The application is available at the City of Marietta Clerk’s Office located on the fourth floor of Marietta City Hall, 205 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA 30060, or online at the board web page at https://www.mariettaga.gov. Applications will be accepted until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024.

If you need further information or have questions, please contact Stephanie Guy, City Clerk, at (770) 794-5526.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

Population, Census, April 1, 2020 60972 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 56579 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.7% Persons under 18 years, percent 21.8% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2% Female persons, percent 49.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 53.4% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 4.7% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 2678 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.6% Housing Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 44.0% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $310,100 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,856 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $526 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,145 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 24148 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.39 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 77.9% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 23.7% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 95.1% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 86.6% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 88.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 44.0% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.3% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 20.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.2% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 61.2% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 264544 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1584232 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1129407 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1976915 Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c) $33,875 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 28.5 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $59,594 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $36,112 Persons in poverty, percent 14.1% Businesses All firms, 2012 10501 Men-owned firms, 2012 4934 Women-owned firms, 2012 4186 Minority-owned firms, 2012 4286 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 5502 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 1015 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 8663 Geography Population per square mile, 2010 2451.4 Land area in square miles, 2010 23.08