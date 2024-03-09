Hot Topics

Applicants sought for the Marietta Board of Lights and Water

TOPICS:
Exterior of Marietta City Hall. Red brick modern building

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 9, 2024

The City of Marietta is seeking applicants to serve on the Marietta Board of Lights and Water’s board of directors. A position is open and needs to be filled.

The powers and duties of the board are described in the Marietta City Charter as follows:

Said Board shall have the power to create, build, operate, and supply water systems, electrical systems, cable television systems, sewer systems, telecommunications systems, be a Georgia regulated Gas Marketer through a Section 5.14 Operating Company, and all other utilities.

It shall make all contracts therefor for the city, shall have power to regulate the rates in the city, and shall supply the people of the city with such services at a fair and equitable rate.

Advertisement

It shall have the power to make any contracts with any other company supplying such services to the city, and to do any and all things necessary to the carrying out of the objects of this article.

Said board shall take the proceeds of any bonds sold for the purpose of erecting systems and build and erect such systems to the best advantage of the city, and to this end, if it things best and property, can purchase and acquire any property now owned and operated by any other company.

If you’re interested in being considered for the post, you must fill out an application, along with a biography conveying relevant experience and a letter of interest, and submit it to the City of Marietta Clerk’s Office in person by mail or by email to sguy@mariettaga.gov.

A vote of the City Council fills the post, and they may interview applicants.

The application is available at the City of Marietta Clerk’s Office located on the fourth floor of Marietta City Hall, 205 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA 30060, or online at the board web page at https://www.mariettaga.gov.  Applications will be accepted until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024.

If you need further information or have questions, please contact Stephanie Guy, City Clerk, at (770) 794-5526.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia
Population, Census, April 1, 202060972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent21.8%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.2%
Female persons, percent49.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent53.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)32.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.6%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.9%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent4.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent46.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202678
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$310,100
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,856
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$526
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,145
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024148
Persons per household, 2016-20202.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202077.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202023.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202086.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202088.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.0%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent20.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.2%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202061.2%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)264544
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1584232
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1129407
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1976915
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$33,875
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202028.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$59,594
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$36,112
Persons in poverty, percent14.1%
Businesses
All firms, 201210501
Men-owned firms, 20124934
Women-owned firms, 20124186
Minority-owned firms, 20124286
Nonminority-owned firms, 20125502
Veteran-owned firms, 20121015
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20128663
Geography
Population per square mile, 20102451.4
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles