Two dead, two seriously injured in crash on I-75 in Cobb County

The Cobb Courier withholds names in traffic incidents that are still under investigation

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a collision that occurred on I-75 northbound south of South Marietta Parkway early this morning, Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 02:14 a.m.

Investigators report that a black 2023 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by a 62-year-old woman from Hudsonville, Michigan, was traveling north on I-75 with four passengers, ages 34 (male), 30 (female), 4 (male), and 1 (female).

Behind the Chrysler, a black 2016 Acura ILX, operated by 33-year-old Lake Park man, collided with its rear. The Chrysler came to a rest on the right shoulder south of South Marietta Parkway, while the Acura rotated and ended up in the northbound lanes facing east.

A black 2015 Audi Q5, driven by a 40-year-old Marietta man, collided with the Acura, causing it to rest in the left lane facing west. Simultaneously, a white 2022 Freightliner Cascadia truck with a 53-foot Wabash van trailer, operated by 23-year-old Brampton, Ontario man, collided with the Acura and the Audi.

The occupants of the Acura, were pronounced dead on the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner. Two occupants from the Audi were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

The Chrysler and Freightliner’s occupants were uninjured in the collision. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The next of kin has been notified.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.