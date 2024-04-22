Cobb children and teens 5-18 years old can get free eye exams and glasses through Vision to Learn

The Cobb County Public Library announced on its website that the Vision to Learn mobile clinics will return to eight public libraries in June.

The Vision to Learn program provides free eye exams and glasses for children and teens ages 5-18.

Registration for the program is required, and to register visit https://bit.ly/Cobb_Cou

The upcoming summertime 2024 Vision To Learn library visits, all scheduled for 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m., include:

South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton 30126

Monday, June 3

Tuesday, June 4

Wednesday, June 26

Wednesday, July 17

Friday, July 19

Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta 30060

Tuesday, June 4

Wednesday, June 5

Thursday, June 27

Thursday, July 18

Sewell Mill Library, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta 30068

Thursday, June 6

Wednesday, July 24

Sibley Library, 1539 South Cobb Drive, Marietta 30060

Thursday, June 6

Wednesday, July 17

North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw 30144

Friday, June 7

Thursday, June 27

Tuesday, July 16

Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs 30127

Friday, June 7

Friday, June 28

Tuesday, July 16

Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road, Marietta 30064

Monday, June 10

Thursday, July 18

West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw 30152

Friday, June 28

Friday, July 19

To learn more about Vision to Learn and its history in Cobb County follow this link to the Cobb Public Library website.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.