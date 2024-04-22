Cobb children and teens 5-18 years old can get free eye exams and glasses through Vision to Learn

The Cobb County Public Library announced on its website that the Vision to Learn mobile clinics will return to eight public libraries in June.
The Vision to Learn program provides free eye exams and glasses for children and teens ages 5-18.
Registration for the program is required, and to register visit https://bit.ly/Cobb_Cou
The upcoming summertime 2024 Vision To Learn library visits, all scheduled for 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m., include:
South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton 30126
- Monday, June 3
- Tuesday, June 4
- Wednesday, June 26
- Wednesday, July 17
- Friday, July 19
Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta 30060
- Tuesday, June 4
- Wednesday, June 5
- Thursday, June 27
- Thursday, July 18
Sewell Mill Library, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta 30068
- Thursday, June 6
- Wednesday, July 24
Sibley Library, 1539 South Cobb Drive, Marietta 30060
- Thursday, June 6
- Wednesday, July 17
North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw 30144
- Friday, June 7
- Thursday, June 27
- Tuesday, July 16
Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs 30127
- Friday, June 7
- Friday, June 28
- Tuesday, July 16
Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road, Marietta 30064
- Monday, June 10
- Thursday, July 18
West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw 30152
- Friday, June 28
- Friday, July 19
To learn more about Vision to Learn and its history in Cobb County follow this link to the Cobb Public Library website.
About the Cobb County Public Library
According to the Cobb County Public Library website:
Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.
History of Cobb’s library system
The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.
Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.
You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.