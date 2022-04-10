Hot Topics

Cobb County Public Library celebrates Earth Day with a list of scheduled events

TOPICS:
A view of the earth color-coded to demonstrate that 2019 was the second-hottest year on recordImage from the NASA Earth Observatory collection demonstrating that 2019 was the second-hottest year on record.

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 10, 2022

Earth Day 2022 will be celebrated Friday April 22, and in recognition of this important day when we focus on the environment, the Cobb Public Library has scheduled the following events:

Family Flora & Fauna Walk, all ages
April 4 – 30
North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw

Make It Thursday Earth Day Collage Art, age 5-9
Thursday, April 14, 4-5 p.m.
Powder Spring Library, 4181 Atlanta Street, Bldg. 1, Powder Springs

Upcycled Vase Workshop, all ages
Monday, April 18, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton

Advertisement

Earth Day Seed Starter Kit at South Cobb, ages 4-12
Monday – Friday, April 18 – 22, 4 – 6 p.m.
South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton

Earth Day Plant and Seed Swap, all ages
Monday, April 18, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta

Remake it, plastic bag upcycling, for teens and young adults
Wednesday, April 20, 5 – 6 p.m.
Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street, Marietta 

Thursday Explorers, West Cobb: Earth Day, ages 4-8
Thursday, April 21, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw

District 4 – District-wide Litter Cleanup (2 locations)
Saturday,  April 23, 9 a.m. – noon, meet at Walmart, 1133 East -West Connector, Austell
Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., meet at Public Safety Police Academy, 2435 East-West Connector, Austell
View the flyer here
Sign up to volunteer here.

Earth Day Seed Planting, all ages
Plant sunflower seeds in the garden and take home a seed cup to grow a sunflower at home. 
Thursday, April 21, 4 – 5 p.m.
Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street, Marietta 

School Age After School Specials, West Cobb: Earth Day, for 3rd-5th graders
Friday, April 22, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw

Community Recycling Event and Medication Take Back Day
Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta

City Nature Challenge, all ages
Saturday, April 30, 2 – 3 p.m.
Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta Street, Bldg. 1, Powder Springs

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Cobb County Public Library celebrates Earth Day with a list of scheduled events"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.