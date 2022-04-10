Cobb County Public Library celebrates Earth Day with a list of scheduled events

Earth Day 2022 will be celebrated Friday April 22, and in recognition of this important day when we focus on the environment, the Cobb Public Library has scheduled the following events:
Family Flora & Fauna Walk, all ages
April 4 – 30
North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw
Make It Thursday Earth Day Collage Art, age 5-9
Thursday, April 14, 4-5 p.m.
Powder Spring Library, 4181 Atlanta Street, Bldg. 1, Powder Springs
Upcycled Vase Workshop, all ages
Monday, April 18, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, MabletonAdvertisement
Earth Day Seed Starter Kit at South Cobb, ages 4-12
Monday – Friday, April 18 – 22, 4 – 6 p.m.
South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton
Earth Day Plant and Seed Swap, all ages
Monday, April 18, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
Remake it, plastic bag upcycling, for teens and young adults
Wednesday, April 20, 5 – 6 p.m.
Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street, Marietta
Thursday Explorers, West Cobb: Earth Day, ages 4-8
Thursday, April 21, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw
District 4 – District-wide Litter Cleanup (2 locations)
Saturday, April 23, 9 a.m. – noon, meet at Walmart, 1133 East -West Connector, Austell
Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., meet at Public Safety Police Academy, 2435 East-West Connector, Austell
View the flyer here
Sign up to volunteer here.
Earth Day Seed Planting, all ages
Plant sunflower seeds in the garden and take home a seed cup to grow a sunflower at home.
Thursday, April 21, 4 – 5 p.m.
Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street, Marietta
School Age After School Specials, West Cobb: Earth Day, for 3rd-5th graders
Friday, April 22, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw
Community Recycling Event and Medication Take Back Day
Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta
City Nature Challenge, all ages
Saturday, April 30, 2 – 3 p.m.
Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta Street, Bldg. 1, Powder Springs
About the Cobb County Public Library
According to the Cobb County Public Library website:
Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.
History of Cobb’s library system
The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.
Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.
You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.
