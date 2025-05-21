Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, with a high near 82 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a line of thunderstorms that will continue to push through central Georgia this morning. Isolated storms within this line could become strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts in the 40 to 60 mph range will be the primary threat with any severe thunderstorms that occur, though a brief tornado also cannot be ruled out.

Current Conditions , 10:02 am, 0 °F 0 0 mb 0 mph Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds: 0% Visibility: 0 mi Sunrise: 10:02 am Sunset: 10:02 am

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Memorial Day

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-04-01 78 46 62 2.5 0 2025-04-02 84 64 74 14.3 0 2025-04-03 84 67 75.5 15.6 0 2025-04-04 87 66 76.5 16.3 T 2025-04-05 87 67 77 16.6 0 2025-04-06 74 62 68 7.3 1.9 2025-04-07 68 48 58 -2.9 1 2025-04-08 65 44 54.5 -6.7 0 2025-04-09 68 42 55 -6.4 0 2025-04-10 77 49 63 1.3 0.31 2025-04-11 68 50 59 -2.9 0.01 2025-04-12 66 43 54.5 -7.7 0 2025-04-13 73 42 57.5 -5 0 2025-04-14 84 56 70 7.3 0 2025-04-15 73 53 63 0 0 2025-04-16 73 47 60 -3.2 0 2025-04-17 78 51 64.5 1 0 2025-04-18 84 54 69 5.2 0 2025-04-19 86 60 73 9 0 2025-04-20 83 65 74 9.7 0 2025-04-21 83 62 72.5 7.9 0 2025-04-22 75 66 70.5 5.7 0.01 2025-04-23 81 64 72.5 7.4 0.03 2025-04-24 79 63 71 5.6 0.07 2025-04-25 83 65 74 8.4 0.75 2025-04-26 81 63 72 6.1 0 2025-04-27 83 62 72.5 6.3 0 2025-04-28 79 63 71 4.6 0 2025-04-29 82 63 72.5 5.8 0 2025-04-30 85 65 75 8 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”