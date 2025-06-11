Responding to breach, Cobb BOC creates network security position

By Mark Woolsey

Responding to a breach in Cobb County’s computer servers earlier this year, the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the creation of a network security administrator position in the county’s Information Technology Services Department.

The vote was 4-0, with no discussion and with Commission Chair Lisa Cupid absent.

A statement in the county’s commission agenda support materials explained that “As the county’s reliance on digital systems increases, ensuring security and compliance with evolving industry standards remains essential. Advancements in technology require dedicated personnel to oversee critical network functions. “

“The proposed role will play a crucial part in overseeing infrastructure, reinforcing best practices for network security, proactively managing risks and safeguarding digital assets.”

The hacking into the county’s computer complex was discovered in March after a county employee detected “unusual activity” and workers began taking servers offline to evaluate their security. The breach impacted the availability of some county online services for a number of days before all systems were brought back to operational standards about a week later.

In early May, a Russian hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack and posted online images of what is said was stolen Cobb County data. County officials a few days later confirmed the breach was a ransomware case but say the county declined to pay any ransom.

Cobb government added that the breach compromised private information of about 10 people, several of whom were reportedly county employees.

The county’s ITS department says funding for the position for the rest of fiscal 2025 will be to the tune of $44, 662, with the money coming from the Public Facilities Project Fund, Cyber Security Unit.

For fiscal 2026, the position will be funded its full amount of $145,151, officials said. Officials will post the position and initiate a search with hopes of filling it “within a few months” says Cobb County government spokesman Ross Cavitt. He says the position is designed to augment the work of the existing Cyber Security Unit, which has been in place for a number of years.

Local governments have been hit by a series of ransomware attacks in recent years, including one affecting the city of Atlanta in 2018, which took months to recover from fully. The city reportedly refused to pay the hackers any money.

Fulton County government was hit by a similar incident in 2024.