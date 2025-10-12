How much do you know about Cobb County businesses?

We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter, and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes onto our main website, and expand them to ten-question quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

Now, on to the quiz!

1. This retail giant whose international headquarters is in Cobb County was founded by two men who were fired from another retail chain. What is the name of the company they founded? Walmart Lowe's The Home Depot Handy Andy 2. This aerospace company occupied the property once used by the WWII Bell Bomber facility Lockheed Martin Boeing Airbus SpaceX 3. This elevator company has a tall test tower in the Cumberland area Otis Hitachi Omega thyssenkrupp 4. What Cobb BOC Chairman was instrumental in bringing Six Flags Over Georgia to Cobb County? Ernest Barrett Bill Byrne Sam Olens Mike Boyce 5. What was the first enclosed shopping mall in Cobb County? Cobb Center Town Center Mall Belmont Hills Cumberland Mall 6. This special taxation district that levies funds from area businesses for infrastructure improvements was the first such district in the State of Georgia Town Center Community Improvement District Six Flags Special Service District Cumberland Community Improvement District Mableton Improvement Coalition 7. This community improvement district in north Cobb includes the area around a mall and the vicinity around a university. Town Center Community Improvement District Cumberland Community Improvement District Cobb Chamber Six Flags Special Service District 8. A major amusement park corporation with a location in Mableton recently merged with another entertainment corporation. What is the name of the resulting merger? Cedar Fair MGM Whitewater Park Six Flags Entertainment Corporation 9. This government body in Cobb County issues business licenses for the unincorporated portions of the county. Community Development Agency Economic Development Agency Planning Commission Probate Court 10. This business organization includes among its projects Cobb Executive Women and Cobb Young Professionals Cobb Community Foundation East Cobb Business Association Cobb Chamber South Cobb Business Association Loading... Loading...



