Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Monday, April 27, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, April 27, 2026, with a high near 78 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 57 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 9:25 am, 60 °F L: 58 ° H: 61 ° Feels like 59 °F ° few clouds Humidity: 74 % Pressure: 1020 mb 18 mph E Wind Gust: 30 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 20% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:53 am Sunset: 8:18 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers between 4 a.m and 5 a.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 2 p.m and 5 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 62. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday

A 10 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 70.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Deviation from Norm Precipitation 2026-03-01 78 47 62.5 10.6 0 2026-03-02 77 51 64 11.8 0 2026-03-03 63 49 56 3.6 T 2026-03-04 75 53 64 11.3 0 2026-03-05 81 59 70 17.1 T 2026-03-06 83 60 71.5 18.3 0.94 2026-03-07 83 62 72.5 19.1 0.69 2026-03-08 69 62 65.5 11.8 0.08 2026-03-09 78 59 68.5 14.6 0.84 2026-03-10 81 60 70.5 16.3 T 2026-03-11 82 64 73 18.6 0 2026-03-12 71 45 58 3.4 0.75 2026-03-13 68 41 54.5 -0.4 0 2026-03-14 78 48 63 7.9 0 2026-03-15 72 55 63.5 8.1 0.01 2026-03-16 69 34 51.5 -4.1 0.72 2026-03-17 48 29 38.5 -17.4 0 2026-03-18 57 33 45 -11.1 0 2026-03-19 69 39 54 -2.3 0 2026-03-20 77 46 61.5 4.9 0 2026-03-21 84 59 71.5 14.7 0 2026-03-22 84 59 71.5 14.4 0 2026-03-23 81 55 68 10.7 0 2026-03-24 70 51 60.5 3 0 2026-03-25 69 51 60 2.2 0 2026-03-26 80 54 67 9 0 2026-03-27 84 60 72 13.7 0 2026-03-28 70 49 59.5 1 0 2026-03-29 65 45 55 -3.7 0 2026-03-30 73 59 66 7 T 2026-03-31 M M M M M

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”