Georgia gas prices hold steady at $3.62 as oil market uncertainty continues

Georgia drivers are seeing relatively stable gas prices this week, with the statewide average holding at $3.62 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.

The average is 1 cent higher than last week, 1 cent higher than a month ago and 71 cents higher than the same time last year. Filling a standard 15-gallon tank now costs about $54.30.

“Oil prices are staying high due to global tensions and concerns about supply, which continue to put pressure on fuel costs,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While prices moved up and down late last week, the overall trend is still upward, which could mean higher prices at the pump for drivers in the days ahead.”

AAA said drivers may want to plan ahead, compare prices before filling up and use fuel-saving strategies to help manage costs.

Cobb County prices

Cobb County gas price average is about the same as the statewide average, at $3.615.

National gas prices rise

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 5 cents this week to $4.09. AAA said global tensions continue to affect the oil market and keep prices unsettled.

Crude oil prices remain elevated, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude trading in the mid-$90s per barrel. Market conditions remain fluid as activity through the Strait of Hormuz stays lower than normal amid regional tensions and ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

Georgia metro gas prices

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Valdosta at $3.69, Atlanta at $3.64 and Gainesville at $3.60.

The least expensive metro markets are Albany at $3.50, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.48 and Dalton at $3.45.

Public EV charging costs dip

The national average price for electricity at a public EV charging station fell by 1 cent this past week to 40 cents per kilowatt hour. AAA said drivers can check charging prices along their route with its TripTik Travel Planner.

Gas price averages