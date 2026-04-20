Highland Rivers celebrates first anniversary celebration of Veterans Outpost April 21

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health distributed the following announcement:

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health will celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Cobb Veterans Outpost with a special event on April 21, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 840 Roswell St., Marietta, GA 30060.

Since opening its doors in March 2025, the Veterans Outpost has provided a welcoming, home-like environment where Veterans and their families can drop in to connect, find support, and access critical services. In its first year, nearly 300 local Veterans have walked in to the Outpost to connect with peer support, clinical care, job search assistance, resource navigation, referral and more.

“The Veterans Outpost was created to be more than a place for services, it’s a place where Veterans can feel understood, supported, and connected,” said Melanie Dallas, CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health. “Over the past year, we’ve seen firsthand how powerful that sense of community can be in helping Veterans heal, rebuild, and thrive. At the same time, we’re providing direct access to mental health services, including counseling, peer support, and care from clinicians who have shared military experience, ensuring Veterans can get help quickly, in a setting where they feel comfortable.”

The Outpost is a drop-in center open to all Veterans and their family members, regardless of discharge status or ability to pay. Designed to feel comfortable and accessible, the space offers opportunities for Veterans to gather, share experiences, and build camaraderie, something many say is missing after leaving military service. Veterans can connect over coffee, participate in therapeutic activities, or meet privately with staff for support.

Staffed by a licensed clinician who is a U.S. military veterans, as well as a case manager and peer support specialist, the Outpost ensures that those seeking help are met by individuals who understand their experiences firsthand.

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health has a long-standing commitment to serving Veterans, having supported thousands across its programs over the past decade. The organization continues to explore opportunities to expand the Veterans Outpost model into additional communities.

The Veterans Outpost is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Phone: 678-383-4142

Email: cobboutpost@highlandrivers.org