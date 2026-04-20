Marietta and Cobb fire departments on scene of hazardous chemical containment breach on I-75

The Marietta Fire Marshal distributed the following public information release about the emergency closure of southbound lanes on I-75 due to a hazardous chemical containment breach:

Marietta Fire and Cobb Fire along with other local and state partners are currently on the scene of a hazardous materials incident on I-75 SB near the Delk Road overpass.

At approximately 11:40 AM, there was a traffic incident that resulted in the driver’s load shifting and a container being breached. The commercial motor carrier immediately pulled to the shoulder and called for emergency services.

Four lanes of I-75 SB were immediately closed with three more southbound lanes remaining open.

There were no injuries to any members of the public or fire department personnel.

Although an undetermined quantity of product was released, none escaped emergency containment, and there should be no impact to the environment.

Emergency services crews and a private hazardous material mitigation company are finishing work at the site and plan to reopen all lanes of the interstate within the hour.