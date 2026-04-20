Mableton volunteers remove 24 bags of litter near Concord Covered Bridge

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about a litter cleanup in the Concord Covered Bridge area:

The Friends of The Covered Bridge got an early start to avoid traffic to

remove 24 bags of litter from their adopted section of Concord Road.

Friends of The Mable House, Historic Mableton, South Cobb Lions Club and

Friends of Mableton pitched in to get this area looking beautiful. It was a

fantastic way to celebrate our upcoming Earth Day! If you and your neighbors are interested in the Adopt-A-Mile program, please

contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will order your

signs that will be displayed on each end of your mile as well as provide you

with supplies such as safety vests, grabbers and gloves.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website:

Our many activities reach out into neighborhoods, schools, youth groups, and the general population with programs on recycling, litter reduction, county-wide cleanups, water conservation, and the benefits of trees.