Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, May 10, 2026, with a high near 83 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a dense fog advisory that is in effect for western portions of north and central Georgia until 10 a.m. Visibility may drop to less than 1/4 mile within the advisory. Areas on the edge of the advisory may see patchy fog with visibility dropping to 1 mile or less, especially in low lying areas.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 11:48 am, 73 °F L: 70 ° H: 77 ° Feels like 74 °F ° few clouds Humidity: 65 % Pressure: 1017 mb 6 mph WNW Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 20% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:40 am Sunset: 8:28 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 51.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-04-01 84 61 72.5 13 0 2026-04-02 83 61 72 12.3 0 2026-04-03 83 62 72.5 12.6 0 2026-04-04 85 65 75 14.8 0 2026-04-05 71 56 63.5 3.1 0.13 2026-04-06 67 50 58.5 -2.2 0 2026-04-07 78 54 66 5.1 0 2026-04-08 70 53 61.5 0.3 0 2026-04-09 72 47 59.5 -1.9 0 2026-04-10 78 51 64.5 2.8 0 2026-04-11 85 54 69.5 7.6 0 2026-04-12 86 56 71 8.8 0 2026-04-13 83 60 71.5 9 0 2026-04-14 86 60 73 10.3 0 2026-04-15 85 60 72.5 9.5 0 2026-04-16 85 63 74 10.8 0 2026-04-17 90 64 77 13.5 0 2026-04-18 84 64 74 10.2 0 2026-04-19 69 49 59 -5 0 2026-04-20 77 44 60.5 -3.8 0 2026-04-21 79 53 66 1.4 0 2026-04-22 83 60 71.5 6.7 0 2026-04-23 83 58 70.5 5.4 0 2026-04-24 84 61 72.5 7.1 0 2026-04-25 75 64 69.5 3.9 0.02 2026-04-26 84 62 73 7.1 T 2026-04-27 76 62 69 2.8 0 2026-04-28 67 58 62.5 -3.9 0.52 2026-04-29 83 63 73 6.3 1.08 2026-04-30 75 60 67.5 0.5 0.33

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”