Marietta names Eric Black director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities

The city of Marietta announced on its website that Eric Black has been named as the city’s new director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities, putting him in charge of parks and grounds, recreation facilities and programs, special events, filming permits and facilities maintenance.

Black was selected after an open search and competitive interview process that drew a strong pool of qualified candidates, according to the city. He previously served as acting director and deputy director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities.

“Mr. Black has demonstrated strong leadership and a deep understanding of our Parks, Recreation, and Facilities operations,” said City Manager Bill Bruton, Jr. “His experience and commitment to the community make him well-suited to lead this department and continue delivering high-quality programs and services for our residents.”

Black has worked for the city for six years. During that time, the department has received multiple awards recognizing its programs and services.

Before joining the city, Black had a 17-year career with the Boy Scouts of America. He holds a Bachelor of Science in recreation from Murray State University in Kentucky, and is a Certified Park and Recreation Professional.

About the Marietta Department of Parks, Recreation and Facilities

The City of Marietta’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department oversees the city’s parks, recreational programs, community facilities, and many of Marietta’s signature public events.

The department maintains parks and green spaces throughout the city, including Glover Park on the Marietta Square, and offers a wide range of programs for residents of all ages, including youth sports, fitness classes, camps, special events, and facility rentals.

For a list of the parks in the city, follow this link.

The department describes its mission as to provide recreation, wellness, and leisure opportunities that build community, promote safety and environmental awareness, and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors alike.