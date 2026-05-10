Cobb Public Library posts reading list for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau:
In 1992, Congress established May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month to coincide with two key milestones: the arrival of the nation’s first Japanese immigrants (May 7, 1843) and Chinese workers’ pivotal role in building the transcontinental railroad (completed May 10, 1869). The move expanded what had been Asian/Pacific American Heritage Week since 1978. In 2021, a presidential proclamation broadened it to include Native Hawaiians. This Facts for Features includes separate sections on the Asian and the Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander populations, which the Office of Management and Budget in 1997 split into two race categories.
To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Cobb County Public Library published the following list of books by Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, along with links to where to find them in the library system:
Children’s Picture Books
Amah Faraway by Margaret Chiu Greanias
Amy Wu and the Warm Welcome by Kat Zhang
Anzu the Great Kaiju by Benson Shum
Awe-samosas! by Marzieh Abbas
The Blur by Minh Lê
Eli and the Uncles by Jehan Madhani
Eyes That Weave the World’s Wonders by Joanna Ho
Goodnight Ganesha by Nadia Salomon
Home in a Lunchbox by Cherry Mo
Hundred Years of Happiness by Thanhhà Lại
I Am Golden by Eva Chen
Let’s Do Everything and Nothing by Julia Kuo
Love is Here With You: A Lullaby of Blessings by Jyoti Rajan Gopal
The Most Beautiful Thing by Kao Kalia Yang
One Day by Joanna Ho
A Rakhi for Rakesh by Nadia Salomon
Shivi’s Big Leap by Kritika H. Rao
Smiling Eyes by Linda Sue Park
So Not Ghoul by Karen Yin
That’s Not My Name by Anoosha Syed
Tofu Takes Time by Helen Wu
The Truth About Dragons by Julie Leung
A Vaisakhi to Remember by Simran Jeet Singh
Watercress by Andrea Wang
Wei Skates On by Nathan Chen
Why We Eat With Our Hands by Anjali Jariwala
Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books
Ava Lin, Best Friend by Vicky Fang
Dream, Annie, Dream by Waka T. Brown
Finally Seen by Kelly Yang
Finding Junie Kim by Ellen Oh
The First State of Being by Erin Entrada Kelly
Jennifer Chan is Not Alone by Tae Keller
Key Player by Kelly Yang
The Last Mapmaker by Christina Soontornvat
Maizy Chen’s Last Chance by Lisa Yee
The Partition Project by Saadia Faruqi
The Queen Bees of Tybee County by Kyle Casey Chu
Room to Dream by Kelly Yang
Ruby Lost and Found by Christina Li
Tiger Honor by Yoon Ha Lee
You Are Here: Connecting Flights edited by Ellen Oh
Yusuf Azeem is Not a Hero by Saadia Faruqi
Teen and Young Adult Fiction
The Boy You Always Wanted by Michelle Quach
The Boyfriend Wish by Swati Teerdhala
The Cartographers by Amy Zhang
The Dark We Know by Wen-Yi Lee
Gloria Buenrostro is Not My Girlfriend by Brandon Hoàng
Hungry Ghost by Victoria Ying
I’m Not Here to Make Friends by Andrew Yang
Imposter Syndrome and Other Confessions of Alejandra Kim by Patricia Park
Kill Her Twice by Stacey Lee
A Magic Steeped in Poison by Judy Lin
Maya in Multicolor by Swati Teerdhala
My Father, the Panda Killer by Jamie Jo Hoang
The Ping-Pong Queen of Chinatown by Andrew Yang
The Queens of New York by EL Shen
The Silence That Binds Us by Joanna Ho
These Infinite Threads by Tahereh Mafi
This is Not a Personal Statement by Tracy Badua
This Place is Still Beautiful by Xixi Tian
Twin Tides by Hien Nguyen
Wild Wishes and Windswept Kisses by Maya Prasad
Adult Fiction
Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor
Bad Asians by Lillian Li
The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff
Bat Eater and Other Names for Cora Zeng by Kylie Lee Baker
Bestiary by K-Ming Chang
Central Places by Delia Cai
Chlorine by Jade Song
The Dream Builders by Oindrila Mukherjee
The Fetishist by Katherine Min
Flirting with Disaster by Naina Kumar
Flux by Jinwoo Chong
Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar
Homeseeking by Karissa Chen
If Love Had a Price by Ana Huang
The Incendiaries by RO Kwon
The Laughter by Sonora Jha
Lucky Seed by Justinian Huang
My Other Heart by Emma Nanami Strenner
Pick a Color by Souvankham Thammavongsa
Real Americans by Rachel Khong
Single Player by Tara Tai
The Subtle Art of Folding Space by John Chu
Adult Nonfiction
Asian American Histories of the United States by Catherine Ceniza Choy
Be the Refuge: Raising the Voices of Asian American Buddhists by Chenxing Han
The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui
Brown and Gay in LA: The Lives of Immigrant Sons by Anthony Christian Ocampo
Concepcion: An Immigrant Family’s Fortunes by Albert Samaha
Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner
Did You Eat Yet? Craveable Recipes From An All-American Asian Chef by Ronnie Woo
From From: Poems by Monica Youn
Good Talk by Mira Jacob
House of Sticks: A Memoir by Ly Tran
How to Not Be Afraid of Everything by Jane Wong
The Loneliest Americans by Jay Caspian Kang
My Life: Growing Up Asian in America by SuChin Pak
Oh My Mother! by Connie Wang
Rise: A Pop History of Asian America from the Nineties to Now by Jeff Yang
That was Now, This is Then: Poems by Vijay Seshadri
They Called Us Exceptional and Other Lies that Raised Us by Prachi Gupta
Third Culture Cooking: Classic Recipes for a New Generation by Zaynab Issa
Time is a Mother by Ocean Vuong
The Way You Make Me Feel: Love in Black and Brown by Nina Sharma
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