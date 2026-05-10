Cobb Public Library posts reading list for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau:

In 1992, Congress established May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month to coincide with two key milestones: the arrival of the nation’s first Japanese immigrants (May 7, 1843) and Chinese workers’ pivotal role in building the transcontinental railroad (completed May 10, 1869). The move expanded what had been Asian/Pacific American Heritage Week since 1978. In 2021, a presidential proclamation broadened it to include Native Hawaiians. This Facts for Features includes separate sections on the Asian and the Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander populations, which the Office of Management and Budget in 1997 split into two race categories. To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Cobb County Public Library published the following list of books by Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, along with links to where to find them in the library system:

Children’s Picture Books

Amah Faraway by Margaret Chiu Greanias

Amy Wu and the Warm Welcome by Kat Zhang

Anzu the Great Kaiju by Benson Shum

Awe-samosas! by Marzieh Abbas

The Blur by Minh Lê

Eli and the Uncles by Jehan Madhani

Eyes That Weave the World’s Wonders by Joanna Ho

Goodnight Ganesha by Nadia Salomon

Home in a Lunchbox by Cherry Mo

Hundred Years of Happiness by Thanhhà Lại

I Am Golden by Eva Chen

Let’s Do Everything and Nothing by Julia Kuo

Love is Here With You: A Lullaby of Blessings by Jyoti Rajan Gopal

The Most Beautiful Thing by Kao Kalia Yang

One Day by Joanna Ho

A Rakhi for Rakesh by Nadia Salomon

Shivi’s Big Leap by Kritika H. Rao

Smiling Eyes by Linda Sue Park

So Not Ghoul by Karen Yin

That’s Not My Name by Anoosha Syed

Tofu Takes Time by Helen Wu

The Truth About Dragons by Julie Leung

A Vaisakhi to Remember by Simran Jeet Singh

Watercress by Andrea Wang

Wei Skates On by Nathan Chen

Why We Eat With Our Hands by Anjali Jariwala

Children’s and Preteen Chapter Books

Ava Lin, Best Friend by Vicky Fang

Dream, Annie, Dream by Waka T. Brown

Finally Seen by Kelly Yang

Finding Junie Kim by Ellen Oh

The First State of Being by Erin Entrada Kelly

Jennifer Chan is Not Alone by Tae Keller

Key Player by Kelly Yang

The Last Mapmaker by Christina Soontornvat

Maizy Chen’s Last Chance by Lisa Yee

The Partition Project by Saadia Faruqi

The Queen Bees of Tybee County by Kyle Casey Chu

Room to Dream by Kelly Yang

Ruby Lost and Found by Christina Li

Tiger Honor by Yoon Ha Lee

You Are Here: Connecting Flights edited by Ellen Oh

Yusuf Azeem is Not a Hero by Saadia Faruqi

Teen and Young Adult Fiction

The Boy You Always Wanted by Michelle Quach

The Boyfriend Wish by Swati Teerdhala

The Cartographers by Amy Zhang

The Dark We Know by Wen-Yi Lee

Gloria Buenrostro is Not My Girlfriend by Brandon Hoàng

Hungry Ghost by Victoria Ying

I’m Not Here to Make Friends by Andrew Yang

Imposter Syndrome and Other Confessions of Alejandra Kim by Patricia Park

Kill Her Twice by Stacey Lee

A Magic Steeped in Poison by Judy Lin

Maya in Multicolor by Swati Teerdhala

My Father, the Panda Killer by Jamie Jo Hoang

The Ping-Pong Queen of Chinatown by Andrew Yang

The Queens of New York by EL Shen

The Silence That Binds Us by Joanna Ho

These Infinite Threads by Tahereh Mafi

This is Not a Personal Statement by Tracy Badua

This Place is Still Beautiful by Xixi Tian

Twin Tides by Hien Nguyen

Wild Wishes and Windswept Kisses by Maya Prasad

Adult Fiction

Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor

Bad Asians by Lillian Li

The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff

Bat Eater and Other Names for Cora Zeng by Kylie Lee Baker

Bestiary by K-Ming Chang

Central Places by Delia Cai

Chlorine by Jade Song

The Dream Builders by Oindrila Mukherjee

The Fetishist by Katherine Min

Flirting with Disaster by Naina Kumar

Flux by Jinwoo Chong

Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar

Homeseeking by Karissa Chen

If Love Had a Price by Ana Huang

The Incendiaries by RO Kwon

The Laughter by Sonora Jha

Lucky Seed by Justinian Huang

My Other Heart by Emma Nanami Strenner

Pick a Color by Souvankham Thammavongsa

Real Americans by Rachel Khong

Single Player by Tara Tai

The Subtle Art of Folding Space by John Chu

Adult Nonfiction

Asian American Histories of the United States by Catherine Ceniza Choy

Be the Refuge: Raising the Voices of Asian American Buddhists by Chenxing Han

The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui

Brown and Gay in LA: The Lives of Immigrant Sons by Anthony Christian Ocampo

Concepcion: An Immigrant Family’s Fortunes by Albert Samaha

Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner

Did You Eat Yet? Craveable Recipes From An All-American Asian Chef by Ronnie Woo

From From: Poems by Monica Youn

Good Talk by Mira Jacob

House of Sticks: A Memoir by Ly Tran

How to Not Be Afraid of Everything by Jane Wong

The Loneliest Americans by Jay Caspian Kang

My Life: Growing Up Asian in America by SuChin Pak

Oh My Mother! by Connie Wang

Rise: A Pop History of Asian America from the Nineties to Now by Jeff Yang

That was Now, This is Then: Poems by Vijay Seshadri

They Called Us Exceptional and Other Lies that Raised Us by Prachi Gupta

Third Culture Cooking: Classic Recipes for a New Generation by Zaynab Issa

Time is a Mother by Ocean Vuong

The Way You Make Me Feel: Love in Black and Brown by Nina Sharma