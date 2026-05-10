Lockheed Martin Names OJ Sanchez Jr. Aeronautics President

Photo above: Sign for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in front of the Marietta plant, Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier

Lockheed Martin announced in a press release that Aeronautics President Greg Ulmer will retire after more than 30 years with the company.

Orlando “OJ” Sanchez Jr. will become president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics effective June 1. The business has more than 35,000 employees and generates about $30 billion in annual revenue.

Ulmer began his career as a flight test engineer and held leadership roles across Lockheed Martin’s major aircraft programs. He will remain with the company as a strategic adviser to support the transition.

Sanchez joined Lockheed Martin in 2014 after serving as an Air Force officer and F-22 combat fighter pilot. He most recently led Skunk Works, the company’s advanced development programs division.

“OJ has demonstrated steadfast leadership and a passion for performance and the mission,” Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet said. “We look forward to his continued impact as he leads Aeronautics into its next chapter.”

Sanchez said he is honored to take on the role and looks forward to building on Aeronautics’ legacy while delivering results for customers and the company.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.