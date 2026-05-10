How much do you know about Lockheed Martin’s Marietta plant? take the quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson

Lockheed Martin is not only a major employer in Cobb County, it’s also America’s largest defense contractor.

The quiz below (with links to where you can find the answers) has a few questions to test your knowledge of the plant’s presence at the Marietta facility in Cobb County, and what it does here.

The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.

Readers who subscribe to the Courier’s email newsletter receive a daily version of the quiz, delivered straight to their inbox along with the day’s top local headlines. On the main website, the quiz runs as a weekend edition, published Saturdays and Sundays, giving readers more time to explore the questions and dig into the answers.

This quiz is meant to be fun and educational, not a test. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.

If you’d like the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share

Have fun!

1. Lockheed Martin is located on the grounds of a facility that operated during WWII. What was the name of that facility? Willis Jeeps Alcoa Aluminum Bell Bomber Raytheon 2. The largest program at the Marietta Lockheed Martin facility is a versatile aircraft that can be configured for many uses, including aerial refueling, firefighting, and search and rescue operations. What is this craft? C-130J Super Hercules C-5 Galaxy F-35 Lightning II P-3 Orion 3. The Marietta facility provides support for a massive U.S. military cargo aircraft developed by Lockheed Martin in the late 1960s, expected to remain in service until 2045. What is this aircraft? C-130J Super Hercules F-35 P3 Orion C-5 Galaxy 4. A state highway in Cobb County was originally built to service the manufacturer that previously occupied the Lockheed Martin site. What is the modern name of that highway? Cobb Parkway South Cobb Drive South Marietta Parkway Dallas Highway 5. The Marietta facility manufactures a component of the F-35 Lightning II fighter. What is that component? Center wing Airframe Engine Radar system Loading... Loading...



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