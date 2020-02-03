Auto breakins targeting Hispanics reported in Cobb County

According to a public information release from Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department the department is investigating a string of auto breakins that often target Hispanic residents.

The public information release describes the incidents as follows:

The victims visit banking institutions in south Cobb County to make cash withdrawals. The victims are then followed to their next destination where their vehicle is broken into and cash is stolen.

The incidents are under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to phone the Cobb County Police Department Precinct Three Criminal Investigations Unit at (770) 499-4539 or the Hispanic tip line at (404) 654-0402.

The Cobb County Police Department makes the following recommendations to minimize the chances of auto breakins:

Citizens are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and watch for any suspicious persons or vehicles that may be following them. The Cobb County Police Department would like to encourage citizens to not leave large sums of money in their vehicles, whether the vehicle is locked or unlocked.