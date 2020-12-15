Cobb COVID-19 rate 6 to 7 times the amount that is considered high transmission

Dr. Janet Memark, the district health director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health sent out the following message about the record number of hospitalizations in the county from COVID-19, and the alarming community transmission of the disease in the county.

Here is the statement she issued:

Good afternoon Cobb and Douglas Communities.



One week before Christmas, and we are met with the hope of ending this pandemic with the release of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination and the pending review of the Moderna vaccine this week. You can find more out about this in our newsletter below. However, I would be remiss to not mention the dire situation that our community is facing.



Case rates are 678/100,000 in Cobb County and 727/100,000 in Douglas county when you add in the rapid antigen test results for the last two weeks. That is over 6-7 times what would be considered high transmission. We are in substantial, community transmission of COVID-19. Hospitals are extremely full with a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to match the record number of cases that we are seeing. Much of what we are seeing is thought to be due to the holiday traveling and gathering from the Thanksgiving vacation.



Many of you may have heard that Cobb schools announced an early switch to virtual learning for the rest of the week before the holiday break. I know that this is an inconvenience to many of our families, but the rising number of cases being brought into the schools increases the risk of in-school transmission. We work collaboratively with the school districts to help them have the safest environment for both students and faculty. These extra days will also allow Cobb & Douglas Public Health and Cobb County School District staff to complete case investigation and contact tracing on existing cases in an attempt to keep families of students/staff healthy during the holiday break.



Vaccination for the mass population is still months away. Many of our residents can be hospitalized or lose their lives to COVID-19 in that time frame. We need you to help us slow this down and reverse the trajectory that we are on.



Please do the following:



Wear your masks in public

Do not gather with those outside of your immediate family or bubble

Watch your distance from others – at least 6 feet

Wash your hands



We know these actions work and it is critically important that we all do our part to fight this virus.Sincerely,

Janet Pak Memark M.D., M.P.H, F.A.C.P.

District Health Director

District 3-1: Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Good afternoon Cobb and Douglas Communities.



One week before Christmas, and we are met with the hope of ending this pandemic with the release of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination and the pending review of the Moderna vaccine this week. You can find more out about this in our newsletter below. However, I would be remiss to not mention the dire situation that our community is facing.



Case rates are 678/100,000 in Cobb County and 727/100,000 in Douglas county when you add in the rapid antigen test results for the last two weeks. That is over 6-7 times what would be considered high transmission. We are in substantial, community transmission of COVID-19. Hospitals are extremely full with a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to match the record number of cases that we are seeing. Much of what we are seeing is thought to be due to the holiday traveling and gathering from the Thanksgiving vacation.



Many of you may have heard that Cobb schools announced an early switch to virtual learning for the rest of the week before the holiday break. I know that this is an inconvenience to many of our families, but the rising number of cases being brought into the schools increases the risk of in-school transmission. We work collaboratively with the school districts to help them have the safest environment for both students and faculty. These extra days will also allow Cobb & Douglas Public Health and Cobb County School District staff to complete case investigation and contact tracing on existing cases in an attempt to keep families of students/staff healthy during the holiday break.



Vaccination for the mass population is still months away. Many of our residents can be hospitalized or lose their lives to COVID-19 in that time frame. We need you to help us slow this down and reverse the trajectory that we are on.



Please do the following:



Wear your masks in public

Do not gather with those outside of your immediate family or bubble

Watch your distance from others – at least 6 feet

Wash your hands



We know these actions work and it is critically important that we all do our part to fight this virus.

Sincerely,

Janet Pak Memark M.D., M.P.H, F.A.C.P.

District Health Director

District 3-1: Cobb & Douglas Public Health